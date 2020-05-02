Immediate action on Tasmanian recovery required: McCall

news, local-news,

Tasmania’s post-COVID-19 future is suddenly a discussion point. What is our plan? What will the other side look like? How do we build the bridge to the other side? Can we take a deep breath? Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania There is a now that needs immediate attention. This now that has no relationship to the CommSec State of the States Report that noted the Tasmanian economy’s relative strength before COVID-19. This is the Fortress Tasmania now, that whilst flattening the curve still has a substantial challenge in one of its three regions and faces a winter of complex health challenges alongside the presence of the virus and a health system that remains vulnerable around its capability to respond. Too much of the now is unknown, that’s why it needs attention, forensic attention to detail. There is time to know before we start to plan for the future on the other side. But, knowing what? Let’s start with the now concerns of those who are out of work and face months of uncertainty and anxiety. Are they adequately connected and informed around the support options from government, both state and federal. Tasmania’s care and support package is relatively generous but is it accessible, easy to understand and is it hitting the mark – does it help? What is happening to small business who are changing their business models to stay afloat? How can help be provided for those who have been flexible enough to go online but see the added cost of home delivery eating away at their financial lifebuoy? What an irony that we have ‘free’ Metro buses with no-one on them but no flexible capacity to assist with the transport and dispatch logistics of businesses straining to be agile and meeting customer needs – particularly those in the food supply sector. A rapid-response regional unit might be timely, responsible for connecting to businesses and individuals trying to stay afloat and not just telling them how to access funds and resources but asking them what they need and instead of connecting them to another agency for further information, just stay connected and deliver a caring sensitive response? How can we know how effective our support packages are if they are not in turn responsive to real need? That real need will shape the capacity to get to the other side but that can only happen if capability to do so is supported directly and is targeted. Now must be understood as best we can before we start talking about infrastructure spending, innovation, the return of tourists, new business opportunities, AFL football, and the inevitable ‘big’ Tasmanian project that will save us all. Tasmania’s now is characterised by a small population that can’t support the scope and scale of ‘normal’ market transactions, isolation to markets (that have disappeared overnight), an ageing population and underlying health challenges, labour skills tied to an old industrial base, and an underlying tendency for a hand-out rather than a hand-up expectation. All these attributes mean that getting to the other side will require very sound footings for the bridge to get us there. We need a forensic understanding of what should be in those footings to hold us up now. We can’t get washed away because we took the DIY off the shelf “fits all sizes” option. The other aspect of the now that needs to be acknowledged is that so much of what is the now is out of our control. The global functioning economy is no more, capitalism is on a ventilator. Tasmania’s markets for high-value products have receded and appear to be now subject to intense geopolitical threats from China – our major export market – not just food but students and tourists. No-one knows how long the now will last and no-one knows what will turn up overnight that will shock us all. What we do know is that many of these shocks will be beyond our sphere of influence. So, what do we do? Our isolation as an island won’t help us get to the other side if no-one can get to us and few want to make that choice when they will be focused on securing their own now. We need to build the capability for the now on what we have and what we can do with it. There will be no Silicon Valley “build it and they will come” solution for Tasmania’s now. Whatever we choose to do with our energy platform will shape our options when the future emerges. For Tasmania, energy generation will be the lantern we carry over the bridge to the other side, just as it built our past and present. If anyone wants our energy let them come here and invest or build and pay for access to it. Water never looked so valuable to build a future on. Hydro-industrialisation Mark 2 is a now we can build, we’ve done it before. It’s a proud, brand heritage. Our energy infrastructure needs a re-jig that is focused on self-sufficiency for Tasmania that extends beyond renewable energy production and supply into water supply for irrigation to enhanced food production from Pumped-Hydro innovation. Now is all that matters, let’s get that right. Getting it right needs an informed understanding of what is real need and effective support, not just a blanket thrown over us in the hope that it keeps us warm. So many Tasmanians are depending on it. Hang onto your copy of the CommSec Report. We won’t see Tasmania at the top of the league tables for some time but that won’t matter if we can build our destiny from a real and deep understanding of what confronts us now. Winter is now. Spring and summer will follow.

