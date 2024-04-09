Immerse Yourself in the Future of Automotive Innovation at the 2024 TAIPEI AMPA Show

TAIPEI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Brace yourself for an unparalleled automotive experience as the 2024 TAIPEI AMPA Show, organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), returns from April 17 to April 20, 2024, at the esteemed Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 (TaiNEX1). International visitors and buyers are cordially invited to partake in this extraordinary event that promises to unveil the latest in automotive innovation, with a dedicated focus on “360º mobility.”

Positioned as one of the world’s premier automotive showcases, the 2024 TAIPEI AMPA Show will run concurrently with “AUTOTRONICS TAIPEI” and “2035 E-Mobility Taiwan,” offering attendees a comprehensive glimpse into the entire spectrum of mobility solutions. From conventional fuel vehicles to cutting-edge electric and autonomous rides, alongside an array of essential aftermarket auto parts, components, and accessories, this event guarantees an immersive experience for all enthusiasts.

Embracing themes of sustainability, innovation, safety, and connectivity, the 2024 TAIPEI AMPA Show will spotlight the transformative trends driving the future of mobility. Under the overarching theme of “360º mobility,” attendees will explore a holistic approach to mobility solutions, encompassing vehicles, infrastructure, technology, and services geared towards seamless and sustainable transportation.

Gathering industry professionals from across the globe – including automotive manufacturers, aftermarket experts, auto parts suppliers, EV and e-mobility pioneers, automotive electronics specialists, buyers, distributors, and traders – this event promises unparalleled networking opportunities, product showcases, and knowledge exchange sessions. The 2024 TAIPEI AMPA Show is the ultimate destination to stay at the forefront of the dynamic automotive landscape and foster strategic partnerships that will shape the future of mobility.

International visitors and buyers are encouraged to register for the 2024 TAIPEI AMPA Show and seize the opportunity to explore cutting-edge products, discover emerging trends, and connect with industry trailblazers. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to experience the future of 360º mobility and become an integral part of the automotive revolution!

For more information and registration, please visit the official website at https://www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/news/C655E43F220646BF/info.html

Join us at the 2024 TAIPEI AMPA Show and embark on an exhilarating journey towards a sustainable, innovative, and connected future of mobility!

About TAIPEI AMPA Show:

The TAIPEI AMPA Show is a globally renowned automotive trade show that serves as the ultimate platform for industry players to showcase cutting-edge advancements and forge meaningful connections within the automotive ecosystem.

For more information, please visit:

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immerse-yourself-in-the-future-of-automotive-innovation-at-the-2024-taipei-ampa-show-302111434.html

SOURCE Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

