Immobile eyeing Higuain’s Serie A record

Lazio star Ciro Immobile is eyeing Gonzalo Higuain’s Serie A goalscoring record when the season resumes.

Immobile had scored an incredible 27 Serie A goals this season when the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With 12 games left to play, Immobile is nearing Higuain’s record of 36 goals in a single Serie A season, set with Napoli in 2015-16.

The 30-year-old hopes he can reach that mark, telling Sky Sport on Monday: “I don’t know. It depends.

“I’m training hard to achieve this goal. Everyone has their own. It would be nice. It’s like the Easter egg. We’ll see what the surprise will be when we get back on the field. I’ll do my best.”

Immobile had helped Lazio sit second in the table, just a point behind Juventus, when the season was stopped.

The Italy international said the club would be setting their sights on a first Serie A title since 1999-2000.

“The ambitions remain. It is obvious that at this moment we have thought little about football,” Immobile said.

“When the time to get back on the field is getting closer, we will have to be good at preparing ourselves mentally because there will be 12 very important matches to continue our dream.”