Impact Advisors Hires Randy Notes

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle and technology services, announced that Randy Notes has joined its senior leadership team. He will be leading efforts to expand the firm’s Margin Improvement Practice, including Revenue Cycle, Clinical Performance Improvement and Supply Chain service lines.

“We are excited to have Randy expand our Margin Improvement practice,” said John Klare, Co-CEO of Impact Advisors. “His experience and track record in the industry will help us build out and grow industry-leading margin improvement solutions. In addition, his commitment to culture and passion for developing consulting professionals is a perfect match for our firm and our values.”

Notes has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry and has demonstrated success in building and growing performance-based consulting services, while delivering exceptional results to clients. Most recently he was a partner at a Big Four consulting firm where he led the Revenue Cycle business unit and a partner at RSM where he led their Margin Improvement practice.

Notes led many of the largest accounts and was instrumental in tripling the business growth at his last firm. As a leader in operational improvement, he created and drove solutions focused on automation, enhanced workflow, and driving measurable value in both revenue cycle and clinical optimization.

Notes has a Master of Public Health from Columbia University, NY and continues to stay involved as a board advisor and through teaching at the School of Public Health at Columbia University.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting and technology services firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and operational improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of strategic planning, digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients’ needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and information technology experience. The firm has earned several prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for 14 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain’s Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as “best place to work” awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker’s Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.

