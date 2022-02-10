Impact Advisors Hires Sandeep Sabharwal

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle and technology services, announced that Sandeep Sabharwal has joined its senior leadership team as a managing partner and member of the Board. He will be leading the firm’s efforts to accelerate growth and enhance it’s position as a leader in the market.

“We are excited to have Sandeep join our senior leadership team and board,” said John Klare, Managing Partner of Impact Advisors. “Sandeep’s experience and track record will help us continue to build out and grow Impact Advisors into an industry-leading healthcare consulting firm. In addition, his commitment to culture and passion for developing high performance teams is an excellent match for our firm and our values.”

Sandeep has served in numerous leadership roles during his more than 25-year career, mostly in healthcare, and joins Impact Advisors from Accenture. Sandeep was managing director and part of Accenture’s Health & Public Service US Northeast leadership team. In his last role, he led growth for all Health & Public Service business across the US Northeast. In the last two years, he doubled the sales. Prior to Accenture, Sandeep worked at Cognizant where he was global client partner for a Fortune 10 multinational healthcare company and led a 2000+ person global team. Prior to Cognizant, Sandeep worked at Mindtree in a variety of leadership roles, including Country Head for Australia and New Zealand, which he started from scratch.

“I am honored to join Impact Advisors and look forward to working closely with our talented associates as we continue to grow Impact Advisors into one of the leading healthcare consulting firms. I look forward to expanding opportunities for the firm’s clients and associates while affecting real change in healthcare and enhancing value for our shareholders,” Sandeep said.

Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting and technology services firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and operational improvement services. The comprehensive suite of strategic planning, digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of clients’ needs. The experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and information technology experience. The firm has earned several prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for 15 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain’s Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as “best place to work” awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker’s Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.

