Impel Integrates WheelsTV on to its Digital Engagement Platform

Impel now offers WheelsTV’s 6,000+ On-the-Road Video Test Drives to its customers and partners.

GROTON, Mass. and NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Impel, a global leader in digital automotive engagement software and the auto industry’s most complete digital engagement solution, and WheelsTV, the auto industry’s most trusted third-party independent on-the-road video test drive platform, today announced the addition of WheelsTV’s video lineup to Impel’s Digital Engagement Platform.

WheelsTV’s 6,000+ on-the-road year/make/model videos join Impel’s vehicle images, 360 WalkArounds, vehicle feature showcases and fully narrated vehicle merchandising videos to deliver more engaging experiences for vehicle retailers of every type and size, turning shoppers into buyers – and loyal customers.

In announcing the agreement, WheelsTV’s Chris King stated, “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Impel! At WheelsTV, we’re all about helping consumers to leverage the awesome power of video to quickly research and purchase their next vehicle. With WheelsTV on Impel, shoppers can effortlessly discover each vehicle’s best attributes, experience the car at speed and imagine themselves behind the wheel of their dream car.”

The addition of WheelsTV’s best-of-breed on-the-road video test drives is just another example of how Impel enables dealers to deliver superior business results by bringing the physical showroom experience to car shoppers wherever and whenever they want. Impel’s AI-powered imaging, digital merchandising, and automated communication applications engage, educate, and influence consumers at every touchpoint in the shopper and customer omnichannel journey.

“WheelsTV is a trusted provider in the auto industry, delivering proven immersive video solutions that enrich the vehicle shopping experience,” said Devin Daly, Impel Co-Founder and CEO. “Their video test drives are a fantastic complement to our industry-leading content library, which features over eleven thousand pieces of interactive vehicle content. Enhanced digital showrooms that are powered by exceptional digital engagement are essential to omnichannel retailing success in today’s connected, always-on world. Our integration with WheelsTV provides dealers with access to the industry’s richest set of digital merchandising content and technology available.”

About WheelsTV:

At WheelsTV, we believe the best way for shoppers to get excited about cars is to see them in action, on-the-road. That’s why we’ve created the world’s largest library of over 6,000 independently produced on-the-road videos covering 95% of the North American new and pre-owned light vehicle market. Today, WheelsTV’s video test drives provide millions of car shoppers with greater excitement and quicker answers as they consider the purchase of their next car from their local dealer. WheelsTV is based in Boston, MA, and Groton, MA. To learn more about WheelsTV visit https://www.wheelstv.net/

About Impel:

Impel offers automotive and specialty vehicle dealers, wholesalers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced digital engagement platform. The company’s end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary shopper behavioral data and AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint across the entire customer journey. Impel’s communication, merchandising, and imaging applications work seamlessly with all major websites, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered more than five billion shopper interactions in over 50 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit https://www.impel.io.

Media Contact

Jim Barisano, WheelsTV, 1 9788357744, jimbar@wheelstv.net

SOURCE WheelsTV

