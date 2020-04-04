‘Important to adapt to current situation’ – Roger Federer gives a glimpse of home workout – WATCH

Tennis star Roger Federer, who is currently at home in Switzerland amid coronavirus scare released a video of himself practising at home. He shared a video on Twitter in which he was seen practising tennis shots against the wall in what appeared to be his parking lot. “Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together,” Federer captioned the video.

“Hey guys, I just wanna show of how I am practising at home against the wall, like the old days. Let’s see,” he said in the video.

“Staying active at home, very important at the moment,” the 38-year-old said. “Maybe even working on the trick shot once in a while.”

Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine 🧤🧣🎾👊

I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together🙏 #stayhome pic.twitter.com/ZVqMZ2ZpXc — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 2, 2020

Federer further went on to add that it is important to listen to the government and follow the guidelines issued. "It's very important, more important than ever to listen to our local government.

“We adapt to the new situation, and we try our best there. I keep practicing in the meantime, I go for some run later, and play some tennis against the wall, like the older days. Stay safe, everybody. Take care,” he added.