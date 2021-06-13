Improve your sleep schedule with a Philips wake-up light, on sale ahead of Prime Day

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been sleeping in right until you need to log onto work, then finding yourself working in bed all day, it might be time to get your sleep schedule in order. Whether you’re a night owl who stays up late or someone who has to sleep with blackout curtains, getting out of bed in the morning can be a rough time. The Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light is a great product to get your circadian rhythm going again, and it’s on sale as of June 11. With the all-time-low Black Friday price sitting at $75, this pre-Prime Day deal brings the price within $5 (making now a good time to buy).

This alarm clock will simulate sunrise and sunset in your room, so your body gets used to falling asleep and waking up more naturally. Wind down at night with a gradually dimming light, and wake up peacefully in the morning when the light starts to get brighter and more intense. The warm yellow light mimics the sun and doesn’t seem artificial. This clock also features 300 lux brightness — bright enough to be used as a bedroom lamp — and 20 different light intensities for a custom feel.

There are also five different wake-up sounds to choose from for your morning alarm. From ocean waves to chirping birds, these sounds start out quiet, then gradually get louder so you’ll never be jolted out of deep sleep. It also boasts a handy tap-to-snooze function, FM radio, and an automatic dimmable display.

This alarm clock can help you get your sleep schedule back on track and have more energy during the day by getting you in tune with your circadian rhythm. Grab one ASAP, before this $20 off deal ends.

