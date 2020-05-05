Imtiaz Ali Shares A Video Of Rishi Kapoor Dancing At His Brother’s Wedding

Imtiaz Ali; Rishi Kapoor (Source: Instagram | @imtiazaliofficial)

The film industry, as well as the entire country, is mourning the loss of two incredible actors and personalities — Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Friends and colleagues are reminiscing about the time they spent with them and are coming forward with some rather heartwarming anecdotes.

Director Imtiaz Ali is one such person who shared a lovely anecdote about how he invited Rishi Ji to his brother’s wedding and he came. Imtiaz wrote in his post: “I invited him to my brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baraat was entering the venue he said -“you guys go in front, I will come in the end”. I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself. And today he left.”

Recently, Khawar Jamsheed — a production manager who worked in Imtiaz’s Rockstar — shared a video of Rishi Ji dancing in the baarat. Guess, they forced him to come up in front after all!

Imtiaz and RishiJi worked together in Love Aaj Kal, where he played the old, wise man who advices the young Saif Ali Khan on love and it’s complexities.