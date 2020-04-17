In battle with governors over reopening, Trump cedes control | CBC News

In the battle to reopen their states, governors faced off against U.S. President Donald Trump with the law and public opinion on their side, and in the end, Trump deferred.

Trump said Thursday the governors can “call their own shots” about when to reopen businesses and schools, and released new guidelines that allow states to phase in reopening, saying some states are in better position than others and could start right away.

“Governors will be empowered to tailor an approach that meets the diverse circumstances of their own state. If they need to remain closed, we will allow them to do that,” said Trump, who began the week saying he had total authority to force states to reopen.

Critics say the announcement changes little since the governors already have that authority under the constitution.

“His directive today will be greeted with eye-rolls in governors’ offices across the country I suspect,” said Democratic strategist Ian Russell.

“For a lot of people … there was never a question that they would actually be the ones in control.”

One step ahead

Before Trump’s pivot, states were already well ahead in the discussion of what comes next. Earlier Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said he would begin slowly reopening on May 1, when current shutdown orders expire. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on the other hand, extended his state’s stay-at-home orders until May 15.

Trump encouraged states to work together, though many had already formed alliances to co-ordinate their efforts on a regional basis. Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky said they would work “in close co-ordination” to reopen the Midwest’s economy.

California, Oregon and Washington said Monday they had formed a Western States Pact for a “shared vision” on how and when to open their states. The governors of New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware also announced a partnership Monday.

People want reassurance

Apart from having legal authority, governors have also built up the trust and credibility to reassure a nervous public, says Jai Chabria, who was a senior adviser to former Ohio governor John Kasich.

“Because [Gov. DeWine] has been transparent the entire time, he will be a credible voice on that effort,” said Chabria, who notes the governor’s daily briefings have become known as “Wine with DeWine.”

Polls reflect the prominent place governors have taken in the public eye during the crisis. A Quinnipiac University poll last week found 74 per cent of respondents approved of their governor’s response to the pandemic, compared to 46 per cent for the president.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state will have a $10 billion to $15 billion budget hole because of the pandemic. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The White House’s seemingly erratic response has further contributed to the rise in governors’ popularity and credibility, said law professor Dick Howard.

“The president’s policies seem to change from day to day,” said Howard, who teaches at the University of Virginia. “So when you look at that performance in Washington compared with a much more steady hand of at least some of the governors, then it’s not surprising that the governors end up looking pretty good.”

Howard says the governors’ daily briefings bring to mind the “fireside chats” of President Franklin Roosevelt, which offered comfort during unsettling times in the 1930s and ’40s.

“People want that kind of reassurance — and frankly, they’re not getting it from the president.”

Handling what comes next also comes down to experience and preparation, said Raymond Scheppach, a former executive director with the National Governors Association. He said the association holds orientation for new governors, and the first session is always on emergency management.

“We’d always told them that the very first person that you nominate is your emergency person, before your chief of staff,” said Scheppach, noting the increasing prevalence of natural disasters has given many governors lots of on-the-job crisis training.

Scheppach said governors are also more inclined to work together, across party lines.

“Governors are governors first and Republicans and Democrats second,” Scheppach said.

Politics at play

While Trump took a more deferential tone on Thursday, it may only a matter of time before he clashes with governors again. Previous battles have included issues over everything from testing to supplies.

“Democratic governors may well feel that they will gain politically by being assertive,” Howard said. “One notices that Republican governors in places like Texas and Florida are much more deferential to the president. Their political calculation is that they tend to be on the losing side if they differ with the president.”

Russell says Trump’s real power lies in the bully pulpit, which will only be effective in certain states.

“The only clout he really has is over Republican governors in Republican states. They’re afraid to do anything that might draw the ire of the White House,” Russell said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and the current chair of the National Governors Association, has been an exception. He penned a bipartisan op-ed with Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer listing ways Washington has failed to help the states during the pandemic.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship USNS Mercy in the Port of Los Angeles on March 27. ( Carolyn Cole/Getty Images))

Looming fiscal crisis

There is, however, a looming threat that may use up all the political capital and goodwill governors have accumulated during the crisis and put Trump back in the spotlight. Shutting down businesses also means state tax revenue will take a massive hit.

“They have to put their thumb in the dam right now. But that is going to come gushing over and it’s going to cause headaches,” Chabria said.

Cuomo says his state will have a $10 billion to $15 billion budget hole because of the pandemic and says the federal government will have to step up with funding.

“How do you pretend that you’re addressing this crisis when you’re starving state and local governments?” Cuomo said Thursday before Trump’s announcement.

Howard said the looming fiscal crunch adds to the difficult dynamic governors have with the Trump administration, which they’ll need to rely on for billions in bailout money.

“All of the governors confront that quandary,” he said. “Even if they’re not very fond of the president, they realize there is federal aid they would like to see coming their way.”