In biggest single day spike, India records over 5,200 Covid cases | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: A day after India’s Covid-19 count crossed the 1 lakh mark, more than 5,200 fresh cases were reported from across the country on Tuesday, the biggest single-day jump in infections so far, as at least five states added the highest number of patients to their coronavirus tally.Deaths from the virus were also on the rise with 146 reported by the states on Tuesday, the third highest till date. Maharashtra accounted for over half the deaths, reporting its highest single-day toll of 76 — 43 in Mumbai alone — followed by Gujarat with 25.Maharashtra also reported over 2,000 new cases for the third day in a row. Of the 2,127 fresh infections, 1,411 were detected in Covid-ravaged Mumbai. This was Maharashtra’s, and Mumbai’s, second highest count of cases in a day.Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the infection crossed 40,000 on Tuesday, rising to 42,071 by the end of the day, taking the national recovery rate from the virus to 39.8%.Following the trend of the past days, Tamil Nadu reported the second highest number of new infections among all states, with 688 fresh cases. People returning home to the state are fast adding to Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 count with 23 passengers of just one flight from Dubai testing positive on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 87 had arrived from abroad or other states. Chennai remained the hotspot with 552 fresh cases.Among the five states where the day’s fresh cases touched a new high, Delhi showed the biggest surge. The national capital added as many as 500 cases to take its total tally to 10,554.Apart from Delhi, Rajasthan (338 new cases), Uttar Pradesh (292), Karnataka (149) and Assam (46) broke their respective records of new cases in a day.

In UP, the migrants’ surge of Covid-19 became starker with more cases pouring in. About 40% of the total cases reported on Tuesday were linked to returning migrants. Basti district took the lead with 44 new cases, with DM Ashutosh Niranjan confirming that all cases were those of migrant workers quarantined at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya after their return from Maharashtra. Neighbouring districts of Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Deoria also recorded 14 migrant cases.

In Rajashtan, the Covid-19 count touched a new high a day after the state government issued fresh guidelines for lockdown 4.0. It is for the second consecutive day that Covid-19 figures in the state have breached the 300-mark. On Monday, the state recorded 305 cases.

Five persons died of the infection in Rajasthan, two in Jaipur and one each in Kota, Nagaur and Sikar bringing toll to 143. The total cases stands at 5,845. Dungarpur reported the highest number of cases, when 87 migrants were found infected with the virus. “They all travelled by buses from Mumbai. We have kept them at quarantine facilities,” said a senior health official.

Gujarat added 395 positive cases and 25 deaths, taking the state’s tally to 12,141 and the toll to 719. With 239 patients discharged in the past 24 hours, the total number of discharged patients has climbed to 5,043. Ahmedabad continued to dominate the cases and deaths with 262 or 66% of total cases and 21 or 84% of total deaths.

Surat recorded two and Aravalli and Gandhinagar recorded one death each. Gujarat carried out 5,865 tests to identify new cases. Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health), said that two major hospitals in Ahmedabad have started trials with ayurvedic and homoeopathic medicines along with allopathic treatment.