In Centre’s new list, 18% dists still in red zone, but 43% in green & 39% orange | India News – Times of India

In Centre's new list, 18% dists still in red zone, but 43% in green & 39% orange
NEW DELHI: The Centre has formulated a new list classifying 733 districts across the country as 130 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones to implement its Covid-19 containment strategy and enforce the third phase of the lockdown starting on May 4.
The data show 17.7% of all 733 districts are still in the red zone and 38.7% in orange with a significant 43.5% in the green zone.
However, all major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata, continue to be in the red zone.
The list comes along with fresh guidelines for monitoring containment and buffer zones with stricter measures like house-to-house surveillance and enhanced testing, apart from considering the actual number of cases and their doubling time.
The health ministry has written to all states asking them to demarcate the containment zones and restrict movement.
A district will now qualify as a green zone if there are no confirmed cases till date or no case reported in the last 21 days, according to the new order from the health ministry. So far, a district classified as a green zone if there were no cases reported for 28 days.
The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate.
According to the health ministry, since the recovery rate has gone up, districts are now being designated across various zones on a broad-based criteria.
“This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback,” health secretary Preeti Sudan wrote to chief secretaries of states on Thursday.
Till April 30, there were 129 districts in the red zone, 297 in orange and 307 in the green zone.
The government’s new assessment shows that 12 new districts have qualified as green zone. While the number of districts in the red zone have remained largely unchanged, those identified as orange zones with no new cases in 14 days have reduced from 297 to 284, primarily because many have moved to the green zone.
Under the new guidelines, the Centre has asked states to create buffer zones around containment areas as a safety measure to eliminate any chances of the virus spreading. The health secretary has asked all states to outline the containment areas and buffer zones in the identified red and orange zone districts and notify the same.
“The containment zone is the core area and the buffer zone is the area beyond the containment zone. The containment zone will require stricter measures like house-to-house surveillance,” health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said.
While the list will be revised every week, states will not be allowed to relax the zonal classification of districts classified as red and orange zones. However, states can designate additional red and orange zones.
According to the Centre’s list, UP has the highest number of districts in the red zone — 19, followed by Maharashtra at 14. While Tamil Nadu has 12, Delhi’s all 11 districts are in the red zone. West Bengal has 10, whereas Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have five districts each in the red zone.
