In Daily Coronavirus Briefing, Trump Tries to Redefine Himself

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s campaign rallies have been canceled for the foreseeable future. His noisy back-and-forths with reporters on the South Lawn, half drowned out by the whir of Marine One behind him, have also disappeared.

And with almost no meetings or foreign leaders visiting the Oval Office, Mr. Trump can no longer invite the news media to view him at work — photo ops that doubled as chances for him to engage in impromptu question-and-answer sessions with the news media that he could end on his own terms.

Instead, Mr. Trump, who has always scripted his presidency like a reality show, has found his new favorite stage: the dust-covered briefing room, unused for months since Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his previous press secretary, ended daily sessions with reporters. Now, the briefings offer him a unique perch from which he can try to rebrand himself as a “wartime president” and demonstrate his focus on a pandemic he only weeks ago dismissed.

The regular briefings by the administration’s coronavirus task force were originally run by Vice President Mike Pence with the purpose of transmitting to a scared public important health information that could help flatten the curve.