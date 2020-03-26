In Dubai, it’s all about ME

Dubai’s most anticipated design led, luxury hotel – ME Dubai (by Meliá) – opened its doors on Sunday March 1, 2020.

Designed by the world-renowned late architect, Dame Zaha Hadid, ME Dubai has taken residence in The Opus by Omniyat building, located in the heart of the Burj Khalifa district in Dubai – the latest outstanding addition to Dubai’s iconic skyline.

This is the first and last hotel where the Iraqi-British architect has designed both the exterior and interior of the hotel, making ME Dubai her legacy project. Hadid was famous for her intensely futuristic architecture, characterized by curves, sharp angles and bold materials and the ME Dubai hotel is no exception.

The hotel boasts 74 rooms and 19 suites, including the Passion Suite, Personality Suite, Vibe Room and the ultra-luxurious “ME Suite”. Hadid’s design “reinvents the balance between solid and void, opaque and transparent, interior and exterior”. The Opus itself comprises two separate towers that connect in the form of a cube and featuring a ‘carved’ central void, which appears to hover above the ground. The centre of the building provides unexpected and dramatic views of the exterior. During the day, The Opus is a luminous surface, reflecting the dazzling Dubai sun, with the LED lighting highlighting the vivid character of the building in the evening.

Photo: ME Dubai