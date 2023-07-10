In First Year of Partnership with 5W Public Relations, EOS North America Celebrates Record Share of Voice

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., celebrates milestone achievement in partnership with EOS North America as part of its first year of serving as the leading 3D printing manufacturer’s Agency of Record. After a successful initial year of strategic communications programs and media relations, EOS North America has surpassed key industry competitors in share of voice for the first time in the company’s history.

Since the start of the partnership, 5W has built momentum and sales leads for EOS through a program focused on highlighting the growing real-world applications for its products and the company’s position as a leading innovator in the industrial 3D printing space. Leading up to this pivotal achievement, 5W supported EOS by securing media coverage across key pillars for the company: thought leadership on topics such as supply chain security, sustainability, and reshoring; key customer stories within nuclear fusion power, spacetech, and drones; and bringing visibility to new capabilities and materials as EOS brought them to market.

Additionally, 5W and EOS worked together to launch EOS’ collaboration with two different leading sports equipment companies on the first-ever airless prototype basketball and a mass customized ice hockey helmet. These strategic initiatives garnered attention from top-tier media outlets including TechCrunch, Axios, Gizmodo, Financial Times, local broadcast and more.

“It’s never been more exciting or challenging to be in manufacturing,” said 5WPR co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. “At the same time, innovations in 3D printing and design are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and helping make next-gen solutions such as fusion technology a reality, companies are dealing with massive upheaval in traditional supply chains causing delays, shortages and new procurement challenges. Our B2B technology team – who specializes in bringing complex, ground-breaking technologies to mainstream audiences – is excited to straddle these two opposing forces to tell EOS’ story.”

“Industrial 3D printing is an emerging advanced manufacturing technology that requires us to educate organizations on its capabilities, and demonstrate how they can be successful,” said Patrick Boyd, marketing director at EOS North America. “Our partnership with 5W plays an important part of that effort through positioning, storytelling and strategic communications and they have opened doors and driven conversations with media we had not previously engaged with.”

5WPR’s B2B practice works with emerging and established brands on campaigns that span media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling and media training, awards, speaking engagements and crisis communication.

About EOS

EOS provides responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology to manufacturers around the world. Connecting high quality production efficiency with its pioneering innovation and sustainable practices, the independent company formed in 1989 will shape the future of manufacturing. Powered by its platform-driven digital value network of machines and a holistic portfolio of services, materials, and processes. EOS is deeply committed to fulfilling its customers’ needs and acting responsibly for our planet.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O’Dwyer’s, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

rducas@5wpr.com / 212.584.4310

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-first-year-of-partnership-with-5w-public-relations-eos-north-america-celebrates-record-share-of-voice-301873058.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

