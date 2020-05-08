In Flynn Case, Barr Again Takes Aim at Mueller Inquiry

It turns out that the only higher power that Mr. Flynn needed was Attorney General William P. Barr.

Mr. Barr’s extraordinary decision to drop the criminal case against Mr. Flynn shocked legal experts, won President Trump’s praise and prompted a career prosecutor to quit the case. It was the latest in Mr. Barr’s steady effort to undo the results of the investigation by Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel. Mr. Barr has portrayed his effort as rectifying injustice, and the president more bluntly as an exercise in political payback.