In Kayleigh McEnany, Trump Taps a Press Fighter for the Coronavirus Era

That Ms. McEnany would consider a pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 Americans at least partly through the lens of political messaging issue seems a function of Mr. Trump’s upending of the traditional White House press secretary’s role, from public interpreter of policy to campaign pit brawler. Since taking the job April 7, Ms. McEnany has attended only one of Mr. Trump’s public coronavirus briefings; as of this week, her White House office voice mail wasn’t set up. But she appears regularly on Fox News and Twitter, bashing the news media and defending the president on his coronavirus response, while other Republicans increasingly decline to do so.