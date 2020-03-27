In Letter to UP CM, Priyanka Gandhi Says Congress Volunteers Ready to Extend Help during Lockdown

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with suggestions to deal with the 21-day lockdown, saying party workers are ready to volunteer for relief work in the state if required.

Gandhi said the poor and labourers are worst affected by the lockdown in the state.

“Our party has decided that the Congress is ready to help the government in every way it could and I have already directed party workers to take precautions due to the coronavirus spread and to adopt ways to stop it,” she wrote.

Gandhi mentioned the issue of migrant workers stuck midway while trying to reach their home, requesting the state government to make arrangements to provide transport as many are forced to walk hundreds of kilometres.

Other suggestions include relief measures for specially-abled persons and proper safety equipment for medical staff, doctors and sanitation workers involved in treatment of coronavirus-infected patients in the state. Gandhi also demanded that salaries of these workers be released in advance.

Gandhi also raised the issue of farmers who are already facing the brunt of untimely rain and hailstorms.