In Outreach to Left, Biden Unveils Plans on Medicare and Student Debt

Joseph R. Biden Jr. took some of his first steps to bring together the Democratic Party now that he is its presumptive presidential nominee, announcing proposals on Thursday to lower the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 and to expand student debt forgiveness programs for low-income and middle class families.

The proposals, which Mr. Biden announced in a Medium post, are part of an effort to appeal to the progressive wing of the party led by Senator Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the race on Wednesday.

“Senator Sanders and his supporters can take pride in their work in laying the groundwork for these ideas,” Mr. Biden wrote.

Top Sanders aides had been intensifying talks with the Biden campaign in recent days to find common ground on policies. The Biden team’s willingness to move in Mr. Sanders’s direction was a key factor in the senator’s decision to exit the race.