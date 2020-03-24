In Pandemic, Justice Dept. Seeks Video Court Hearings and Home Detention

WASHINGTON — Invoking the coronavirus crisis, the Justice Department has asked Congress to let more federal inmates serve their time at home and to steer scarce masks and testing kits to federal prisons ahead of other agencies, according to draft legislation submitted last week to congressional leaders.

The department has also asked Congress to relax speedy trial rules and expand opportunities for law enforcement officials to use video conferencing for certain preliminary federal criminal and detention proceedings, like arraignments for newly arrested people.

“Authorizing the general use of teleconferencing for these preliminary proceedings would ensure that defendants are able to access courts shortly after their arrest,” the Justice Department wrote. “It also would limit any disruptions caused by the coronavirus.”

Those proposals are among a handful that the Trump administration has told congressional leaders that it is making a priority — and that lawmakers of both parties are considering enacting — after both Republicans and Democrats reacted skeptically to more sweeping ideas in the proposal, according to congressional aides.