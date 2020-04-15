‘In The Eyes Of Society We’re All Heathens’: Rita Therese On Australian Sex Work Culture

Rita Therese is a debut Australian author. Her first book ‘Come ‘details her experiences as both a sex worker and a human being.

Sex work. It’s fascinating, intoxicating and mystifying, but a lot of the time it’s misunderstood. We ask sex workers about their stories as if we’ve somehow earned the right to know them. As if by working with their bodies for a living, they’ve forfeited the right to privacy.

But sex workers aren’t a circus act to be ogled at – they’re human beings. Nobody will convince you of this fact better than Rita Therese, the latest Australian voice to give a raw, honest glimpse into the sex work industry.

After responding to an ad for nude models at the age of 18, she quickly found herself swept up in the trade. She’s since starred in adult films, performed at strip clubs and worked as a topless waitress. Now, she’s documented her experiences in a memoir titled Come, where we see her move from lingerie-store worker to one of Australia’s most sought after escorts. She’s got a huge story to tell and she’s not afraid to say it exactly how it is. Most importantly though, she’s a timely reminder that above all else, we’re human.

Despite what popular culture might have you believe, sex work isn’t always glamorous. As Rita will tell you, sometimes it involves a 70-something man spitting in your mouth. Other times, it’s a slapdash attempt to clear up hemorrhoids before meeting a client who’s requested anal. And on occasion, it’s having a stranger pay you to release your bowels on them in a hotel bathtub (if you’re keen to know more about that one, you’ll need to read the book).

While sex work inherently forms part of her identity, it’s certainly not all of it. You’d be forgiven for picking up the book and expecting it to be nothing more than the salacious tell-all of an Australian escort, but it was never intended to be solely about sex.

“The book was never really meant to be about sex work,” Rita explains. “It was always meant to be about what happens outside of it, with it in the background.”

It’s a lot more than sordid details of nights spent at motels and empty Champagne bottles. It explores an underlying sense of being afraid – of men, of being loved, of losing people, of finding out you’re not the person you thought you were. When asked why she decided to weave her private life into the book as well, her response was simple; “The book is inherently personal.”

The book is split into three parts: sex, love and death. They’re fairly self-explanatory but the three intertwine more than you’d imagine, sometimes in surprising ways. Rita recalls that sex was probably the easiest to write but love and death were equally as challenging.

“There’s a lot of stuff in there that was painful to revisit. Then I had to find a way to communicate it to the reader where I wasn’t just bludgeoning them over the head with trauma all the time.”

Come is masterful in the way it mixes the light with the dark. The chapter titled ‘whore beauty’ might tell you how to deal with thrush and have sex on your period, but later on she’ll detail the explicit pain of dealing with an abusive relationship and the death of loved ones. Ultimately, it’s a story about the human experience, which is equal parts comforting and confronting.

But despite detailing traumatic life events and intimate moments, Rita maintains she didn’t want it to be a book that weighs you down. “I really didn’t want it to be a read that you put down and you feel strange or upset or sad,” she said. Which is why she’s written it in a way that has peaks and troughs, much like the experience of life itself.

If you (like me) were wondering if there was a meaning behind the title, you’ll be pleased to know there is one – multiple actually.

“There’s a lot of coming and going,” Rita explains. “There’s the sexual connotation of come, there’s the idea of coming into this world and leaving it, there’s an idea about coming into yourself. There’s a lot of different meanings you can take from that name and that’s why I chose it.”

Despite our fascination, the truth is we actually know very little about the realities of sex work, and unfortunately it’s still heavily stigmatised. When asked what she believes the biggest stigma still is around sex work, Rita noted that it’s a difficult question. Arguably though, it keeps coming back to a lack of understanding.

“Sex workers embody the deviant identity. We’re deviations from the norm and we’re socially sanctioned in a lot of ways. I didn’t shy away from those ideas in the book, I’m not interested in trying to make sex work more appealing to the general public. I think when you say things like ‘I don’t do drugs so I’m a good sex worker’ you don’t’ really win that way, it’s just shunning people who do those things.”

Rita feels very strongly about the dangers of dichotomising ‘good whores’ and ‘bad whores’. Where you choose to draw the line doesn’t guarantee you the moral high ground, and Rita says there’s a danger in assuming that it does.

“There’s always going to be a barrier between you and the rest of society. It doesn’t matter if you tell people you’re a ‘nice’ sex worker (whatever that means), I think we’re all just sex workers. It’s important not to alienate and throw other members of our community under the bus, because in the eyes of society we’re all heathens.”

Rita recently wrapped up a three-year degree in Philosophy, which happens to be the exact point her book ends. Sitting up the back of a university lecture theatre, acrylic nails tapping away at the computer as she takes notes. She makes a comment about fearing someone from her tutorial might recognise her from a porno she’d done.

I wondered then how she felt in the lead-up to the book’s release. After all, she made a career under the carefully crafted identity of ‘Gia James’. Now, here she is publishing a book under her own name, exposing the innermost workings of her mind.

“I just feel like I’m another face in the crowd really. At some stage in my life I imagine there might come a time where I would probably have liked a little more privacy but I’ll just have to cross that bridge when I get to it,” she mused.

As for her thoughts on the future of sex work in Australia, Rita remains optimistic that change will come but says we’ve still got a long way to go. She’s passionate about enforcing a full decriminalisation system around the country. Feeling impassioned about changing the current legislation on sex work, she’s currently completing her first year of a law degree. After all, if you want something done right it’s better to do it yourself, right?

“Things happen to sex workers that are really awful and I want to be able to represent those people and be understanding and kind because I’ve done the work myself. I just want to see change within the systems and how sex workers are treated by the law.”

The road to becoming a lawyer has been long and winding, but she’s here and she’s hopeful. In the last page, she includes a special thanks to the sex workers and activists who – in her words – “made it possible for a hooker like me to write a book”.

If it’s not yet clear, this is only the beginning of what we’re yet to see from Rita Therese, and if the book is any indication of things to come, we’re in for one hell of a ride.

Come by Rita Therese is available now from Allen & Unwin.