In this episode of “Countdown to Oscars 2020”, I #review Fernando Meirelle’s mov…

In this episode of “Countdown to Oscars 2020”, I #review Fernando Meirelle’s movie “The Two Popes”. I’m sharing my honest thoughts on Oscar nominated films, in this series, so you can decide which ones to watch. The Oscar award ceremony will take place on February 9th (early morning of February 10th in India). Stay tuned for new videos every few days till then!

“The Two Popes” has 3 nominations which include “Best Actor” for Jonathan Pryce, “Best Supporting Actor” for Sir Anthony Hopkins, and “Best Adapted Screenplay”.

The movie is about the two-most recent Popes in the Vatican City, the difference in their outlook and religious views, and how the Catholic religion has changed over the last two decades.

Check out my video to see whether you should watch this film or not. It is a Netflix film, and is available for viewing on that platform.

