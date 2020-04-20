In this episode of “Countdown to Oscars 2020”, I #review Martin Scorcese’s movie “The Irishman”. I’m sharing my honest thoughts on Oscar nominated films, in this series, so you can decide which ones to watch. The Oscar award ceremony will take place on February 9th (early morning of February 10th in India). Stay tuned for new videos every few days till then!

“The Irishman” has 10 nominations which include “Best Feature Film”, “Best Director”, “Best Supporting Actor”- one each for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, “Best Adapted Screenplay”, “Best Cinematography” and 4 technical awards.

The movie is a crime drama about the Italian mafia’s control over the labour unions, and pretty much everything else in America, especially in the 1960s and 70s.

Check out my video to see whether you should watch this film or not. It is a Netflix film, and is available for viewing on that platform.

