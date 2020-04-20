In this episode of “Countdown to Oscars 2020”, I #review Quentin Tarantino’s mov…

In this episode of “Countdown to Oscars 2020”, I #review Quentin Tarantino’s movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. I’m sharing my honest thoughts on Oscar nominated films, in this series, so you can decide which ones to watch. The Oscar award ceremony will take place on February 9th (early morning of February 10th in India). Stay tuned for new videos every few days till then!

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has 10 nominations which include “Best Feature Film”, “Best Director”, “Best Actor” for Leonardo Di Caprio, “Best Supporting Actor” for Brad Pitt, “Best Original Screenplay”, “Best Cinematography” and 4 technical awards.

The movie is about Rick Dalton, a ‘has-been’ actor in Western movies and his stunt double, who are close friends. It’s also a re-imagination of a gruesome incident that took place in America in 1969- the Charles Manson serial killings.

Check out my video to see whether you should watch this film or not.

