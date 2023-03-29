In2IT EBS Appoints Rajat Kapoor As President Of Southeast Asia To Lead Southeast Asian Expansion Efforts

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Indian IT consulting and services provider, In2IT EBS , has announced the appointment of Rajat Kapoor as the company’s President of Southeast Asia. With 20 years of experience across both Indian and Singaporean technology industries, Rajat will lead In2IT EBS’ operations and management in Singapore, and drive the growth of the company in the Southeast Asian region.

“Rajat’s time with top-tier technology companies such as Gloat, Oracle, IBM, and PeopleSoft has given him in-depth and valuable insights into the SEA technology market. On top of that, his tenure as SAP SuccessFactors’ Southeast Asian Regional Director of HXM Solution Advisory has granted him a wealth of leadership experience in the tech industry, making him vital in spearheading our SEA growth efforts,” said In2IT EBS Group CEO Parichay Joshi.

As one of Asia’s leading IT consulting and services providers, In2IT EBS’ expansion into Singapore looks to tap on the growing demand for enterprise software solutions, especially as businesses in the SEA region step up their digitalisation efforts . Additionally, In2IT EBS also seeks to leverage on the region’s widening consulting resource pool to develop more localised digital solutions.

Partnering SAP across multiple countries, In2IT EBS has positioned itself to meet the evolving needs of clients and provide enterprise digital transformation solutions that drive business growth and success. In2IT EBS covers the entire SAP portfolio and has customers in industries such as Automotive, Professional Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Real Estate Development and EPC (Engineering, procurement, and construction), having deployed SAP solutions such as S4HANA RISE, SuccessFactors, Concur, and Ariba.

“I am delighted to be a part of the continuously expanding In2IT EBS family. I look forward to assisting our customers in their digital transformation journey, and aiding them in achieving value realisation from their SAP investments,” said Rajat Kapoor, President of Southeast Asia, In2IT EBS.

Currently, the In2IT EBS team has set up their Singapore office, with plans to set up additional local offices in Malaysia and The Philippines.

About In2IT EBS

An SAP Gold Partner, In2IT EBS is a premier IT consultancy firm that provides a wide range of services including ERP and HXM implementation, cloud computing, managed services, application development and maintenance.

In2IT EBS has rapidly grown to over 500 consultants, across 8 delivery centers. They have supported brands like WeWork, Bata, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, JCB, Grohe, Valvoline, Hafele and MG Motors to name a few.

In2IT started its operations in India with access to a large and diverse talent pool. With women comprising over 40% of their total workforce, Diversity and Inclusion is one of their core values.

For more information, please visit https://www.in2itebs.com/

