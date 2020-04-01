Ina Garten’s gigantic cosmopolitan is delighting the internet: ‘It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis!’

Celebrity chef Ina Garten joined the “quarantini” trend, mixing an enormous cosmopolitan cocktail to get us through the coronavirus pandemic.

At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the Barefoot Contessa played bartender on Instagram. “During these stressful times it’s really important to keep traditions alive,” she explains in the video captioned, “It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis!”

Pulling out a big pitcher, the Food Network star quips, “You never know who is going to stop by — wait a minute, nobody’s stopping by.” Her recipe calls for two cups of vodka — “good vodka” — such as Grey Goose or Finlandia, as she specifies on her website. Then, one cup of Triple Sec or Cointreau (the second has a stronger alcohol content) and one cup of cranberry juice. “I mean, how easy is this?” she says.

Next, a half-cup of freshly-squeezed lime juice, which is the equivalent of three limes. Garten pours the liquid into a gigantic cocktail shaker half-filled with ice. “Oh, this smells so good,” she says. “Just what everybody needs, right?”

Then, the curveball — after shaking the concoction for 30 seconds (“You have lots of time, it’s not a problem”), Garten pulls out the most impressively-oversized martini glass. “Doesn’t that look fabulous? Nice and cold and lots of it.”

Raising the glass to her lips, she adds, “Stay safe, have a very good time and don’t forget the cocktails. Delicious.”

Reese Witherspoon, Nancy Meyers and celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis marked their approval on Instagram while tweets read, “Somebody please check on Ina Garten” and “President Ina Garten.” Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson remarked, “Well isn’t @inagarten a whole entire mood?”

Garten is serious about cocktail hour, as she demonstrated during a February 2019 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The pair visited a New York City burger joint for a “refined afternoon” of mixed drinks from her personal recipes including the Duke’s Cosmopolitan whiskey sours and mai tais, competing for best libation.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.