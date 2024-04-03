Inaugural Milipol Asia-Pacific & TechX Summit powers up innovation for homeland security

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HTX[1] and CIVIPOL[2] jointly launched today the inaugural Milipol Asia-Pacific & TechX Summit (MAP-TXS) that will take place from 3 to 5 April 2024 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore. Co-organised by Singapore’s HTX, GIE Milipol, and Comexposium Singapore, the biennial event comes under the auspices of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore and the Ministry of the Interior of France. Milipol Asia-Pacific’s trade exhibition will showcase the latest innovations in homeland security, and the TechX Summit will host prominent Government officials, industry leaders, and academia in a high-level conference.

Singapore’s Minister for Home Affairs and for Law, Mr. K Shanmugam is the guest-of-honour at the launch, and delivered the opening address. France’s Minister of the Interior, Mr. G. Darmanin also attended the event and delivered remarks.

Themed “Powering Innovation: A Safe & Secure Future”, the event is Asia Pacific’s flagship homeland security gathering covering both public and private sector security. More than 10,000 senior government officials, operational experts, industry leaders, security providers, integrators and academia are expected to converge on the event over the next three days to discuss security solutions, strategies, best practices, and challenges, as well as technological trends; and foster collaboration within the homeland security community.

Milipol Asia-Pacific

Homeland security technology has seen significant growth in areas such as AI in surveillance, airport infrastructure security and cybersecurity. Such specialist sectors are fast becoming more established within regional police forces to counter fast growing problems such as cybercrime.

Now in its 10th edition, Milipol Asia-Pacific’s presence has expanded by 30% and showcases the latest innovations in homeland security. Spanning 14,500 sqm, the exhibition has attracted the participation of over 350 exhibitors from some 31 countries.

Participating global companies include AREA S.p.A, ClearTrail Technologies, ESRI, Hikvision Technology, Innovatrix, Idemia, Microsoft, NUIX, Swissdrones, Thales Solution Asia, VMI Security and WEY Singapore Technology, to name a few.

The trade exhibition features several country pavilions from China, Italy, France, Germany, Hungary, Singapore and USA. The HTX Pavilion features innovations by HTX as well as exhibits from HTX’s key industry partners, such as ST Engineering, CISCO, DXC Technology and Samsung.

TechX Summit (TXS Conference)

The theme of the TXS conference is “Artificial Intelligence and Homeland Security”. This high-level conference delves into a spectrum of specialised topics including the deployment of AI in homeland security by governments worldwide; the industrial integration of AI; AI safety and regulation; border security and management; the fight against cybercrimes and scams; and human-centric AI innovation.

Prominent personalities who will speak at the conference include:

Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov , Under Secretary for Science and Technology, US Department of Homeland Security

, Under Secretary for Science and Technology, US Department of Homeland Security Jean-Christophe Fondeur , Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA

, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA Jeff Moss , President, DEF CON Communications, Inc.

, President, DEF CON Communications, Inc. Ng Tian Chong , Chief Executive Officer, Singtel Singapore

, Chief Executive Officer, Singtel Singapore Professor Simon Chesterman , Vice Provost and Senior Director of AI Governance at the National University of Singapore .

Associated events will run on 5 April 2024. In addition, there will be a AI Capture the Flag event involving teams of experts from the cyber community at the HTX Pavilion in the exhibition hall, to trigger conversations in the application of AI for homeland security.

Mr. Chan Tsan, CEO of HTX, who is concurrently the Deputy Secretary (Development) of Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs, said, “MAP-TXS brings together the latest S&T solutions as well as leading government agencies and industry players. It is a platform that will help HTX in our collaborations with private and public sector partners, to advance S&T for the Home Team. We also believe that it will help strengthen the international homeland security ecosystem and contribute towards a safer future for all our communities.”

Remarking on the partnership with Civipol to present this first-of-its-kind joint event, Mr. Chan said, “This landmark event is a fruitful collaboration between HTX – the science and technology arm of Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs, and Civipol – the technical cooperation operator of the French Ministry of the Interior. I would like to especially thank my counterpart, Yann Jounot, Chief Executive Officer of Civipol, for his friendship and commitment in working with us to bring our shared vision to reality.”

Préfet Yann Jounot, CEO of Civipol and President of the Milipol International Network said, “This premiere of Milipol Asia-Pacific & TechX Summit 2024 reflects the political will of both France’s Minister of the Interior and Singapore’s Minister of Home Affairs to further deepen the bilateral cooperation in the realm of homeland security. This political will has been and will remain the leading stamina of this fast-pace and intelligent dialogue between Civipol and HTX for the next editions of Milipol Asia-Pacific & TechX Summit 2024, bringing together the best of their respective forces towards achieving an ambitious joint endeavour”.

For more information on Milipol Asia-Pacific, visit https://www.milipolasiapacific.com/.

For information on the TechX Summit, visit https://www.techxsummit.sg/.

Click here to access the fact sheet for additional information on Milipol Asia-Pacific & TechX Summit.

[1] HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) is the science and technology arm of the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs. [2] CIVIPOL is the technical implementer for international cooperation of the French Ministry of Interior.

