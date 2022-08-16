Inc. 5000 2022 Names Industry FinTech One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Inc. Magazine today revealed that Industry FinTech (“IFT”) is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful and fastest growing companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It’s an honor to be recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list for our significant growth over the past few years,” says Sandy Fliderman, CTO and Co-Founder of IFT. “To be selected as one of the 5000 fastest growing companies out of over 6 million privately-held companies in the U.S. is a testament to our fantastic team and our singular mission to transform the outdated private capital industry.”

Industry FinTech is bringing technology and efficiency to private capital markets to empower the entrepreneurial spirit and drive success for private entities including Funds, Deals, Family Offices and Start-Ups.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

To learn more about the accomplishment, click here

About Industry FinTech Inc.

Industry FinTech (“IFT”) works perpetually to transform the way businesses operate by implementing state of the art automation. Our technology platform, serving as an all-in-one institution quality solution paired with industry best practices on par with Wall Street firms, will improve business functionality to scale with investors and provide them a sound piece of mind knowing their money is in the right hands. To see why businesses rely on Industry FinTech to more efficiently manage operations and plan for tomorrow, visit https://industryft.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit

