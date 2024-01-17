Incipio® Announces Protective Case Lineup for New Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Stylish and Sustainable Cases Offer Everyday Protection for New Galaxy Devices

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Incipio®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of innovative solutions designed to enrich today’s digital lifestyle, today announced its lineup of premium and protective cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra. Incipio is pleased to offer consumers a variety of cases that balance sustainability, fashion and reliable device protection.

“Incipio continues to deliver protection that users can feel good about,” said Howie Davis, EVP of Merchandising at Incipio. “We pride ourselves in intentionally developing case solutions that not only offer the superior drop protection Incipio is trusted for, but also lean into consumer trends and are rooted in sustainability. Our latest lineup for the Galaxy S24 series are slim, sleek and fashionable cases for everyday device protection.”

All Incipio cases for the Galaxy S24 series are made with recycled materials and come in plastic-free, recycled packaging. Additional features include intentionally raised edges to protect your screen and camera, antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria*, and 5G and wireless charging compatibility.

cru. (MSRP: $49.99)

cru. is an all-new case collection designed for those who never settle on style. Featuring elevated faux leather, textile and camo designs, cru. cases express your individual style while offering the same industry-leading drop protection Incipio is known for. Form and function go hand-in-hand with the all-new cru. collection. Available in three textured finishes: Navy Camo, Navy Canvas (Verizon exclusive), and Brown Perforated Leather (Verizon exclusive).

Forme Protective (MSRP: $44.99)

Protect your device from drops up to 10-feet while expressing your uniqueness with the Forme Protective case’s Eternal Spring nature-inspired design. Forme Protective features a dual-layer, one-piece construction with a slim, form-fitting design that is wireless-charging and 5G compatible for everyday use.

Duo (MSRP: $34.99)

Incipio’s tried and true two-piece slim case offers protection from drops up to12-feet with the latest Impact Struts technology. Made with recycled materials, Duo is the next evolutionary step for dual-layer defense, delivering protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment. Available in Black.

Availability

The new Incipio Galaxy S24 protective case collections are available now at Incipio.com, with select models available at Verizon, Best Buy Canada, and other leading retailers worldwide.

To shop the new Galaxy S24 cases, and to learn more about Incipio and its purposeful products, please visit www.incipio.com . For the latest product news, connect with Incipio on Facebook , Twitter @myIncipio and Instagram @Incipio .

Incipio is an Onward brand.

*Antimicrobial protection for the case, not the individual.

About Incipio

Incipio creates award-winning innovative solutions designed to enrich today’s digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Over twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers’ everyday experiences.

About Onward Brands

Onward Brands is a global leader in consumer tech solutions, operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company’s award-winning product portfolio includes consumer and enterprise protection, carry and power solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, and Griffin brands.

