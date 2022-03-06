Increase your chances of success with the best VPN for ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 49%: ExpressVPN is one of the best services for gaming, with strong connection speeds and a large network of secure servers. A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £77.13, and includes an extra three months for free — 49% off for a limited time.

Are you forever being dropped into Call of Duty: Warzone lobbies that seem way too skilled? A VPN may be what you need to level the playing field.

By connecting to a VPN, you can hide your real IP address and connect to a secure server in another location. This simple process tricks the game into thinking you are based elsewhere. Why is this useful when it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone? You can connect to a country with fewer gamers, or connect to a country at a less busy time of the day. This reduces your chances of meeting skilled players. It’s really not that complicated.

ExpressVPN is the best service for gaming, with strong connection speeds and a large network of geographically diverse servers. It’s also one of the most secure VPNs, with plenty of advanced security features keeping your data and identity secure. If you’re looking to connect to Call of Duty: Warzone with a VPN, you should seriously consider ExpressVPN. Plus, it’s on sale for a limited time.

A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £77.13, saving you 49% on list price. This discounted plan includes an extra three months of coverage and a year of unlimited cloud backup for free. Subscribers also get a 30-day money-back guarantee and the option of up to 10 simultaneous connections.

Secure access to easier lobbies with the best deal on ExpressVPN.