‘Incredibly disappointing’: Police nab COVID-19 rule breakers

Tasmania Police have told 15 people to get out of holiday hotspots and go back to their own houses as part of a COVID-19 crackdown on Easter travel. Acting Assistant Commissioner Jo Stolp said as of Good Friday, three people had been arrested or summonsed to appear in court because of alleged COVID-19 offences. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “More than 35 people have been intercepted in cars, towing caravan and boats and that’s in addition to the hundreds that we’ve actually intercepted throughout the state,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Stolp said. “Those people really do disappoint me and they will be followed up. It’s not just turning them around on the road, we’ll be talking to them again later to ensure that they are at their primary residence and perhaps have taken more than a strong hint.” IN OTHER NEWS: As part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out low level patrols over communities including Bicheno, Friendly Beaches, Coles Bay, Dunalley, Primrose Sands and the Tasman Peninsula. Police patrols were conducted in Bridport, St Helens, Longford, Great Lake, Port Sorell, Ulverstone, Somerset, Smithton, Arthur River, Circular Head, Marrawah, Temma, Granville, and Trial Harbour. Since March 25 police conducted more than 7000 checks of people in isolation and quarantine and more checks would be undertaken beyond the Easter break, Acting Assistant Commissioner Stolp said. “Don’t be stupid, don’t put all of us at risk. We’re all having to stay home, it’s not confined to just a small few,” she said. “Those people in quarantine would have to think people in Tasmania are flouting the rules and going camping while they are stuck in a hotel room doing the right thing. “It’s not as if people haven’t been given a warning… the media has been really strong, we’ve been really strong, the Premier has come out very strong so it’s incredibly disappointing if people think they can get away with breaking the rules.” Penalties including six months in jail and a fine of up to $16,800 can be imposed if people fail to comply with instructions and breach public health or emergency management laws.

