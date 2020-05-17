‘Independence Day’ Stars Rip Trump’s Retweeted Fake Video Clip

Screen Shot/YouTube.com/Indepence Day Spoof/Mad Liberals Screenshot of the altered clip from “Independence Day” that President Donald Trump retweeted.

Stars of the 1996 film “Independence Day” lashed out at President Donald Trump Sunday for tweeting an altered scene that turns him into the heroic president of the movie.

Vivica A. Fox, who starred in the sci-fi thriller alongside Will Smith, blasted the posting as “typical POS behavior.”

“Can’t believe you would insult our classic film this way!” Fox said, adding: “U never had the leadership or courage” of the film’s fictional president.