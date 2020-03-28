Independent Food Delivery in London During Lockdown











Dear pals.

Cor, what a time we are living through.

I’m thinking of you all and please know that I, LM and Izzy are all fine. Izzy is in fact, more than fine. She’s ecstatic. She’s having the time of her life having both of us around 24/7.

If like me, you’ve been finding it increasingly difficult to order food online, then thankfully, here in London we are surrounded by fantastic indie foodie folk, who will deliver to your door.

This list is correct as of 28/3/20 and I will do my best to update it. I’ve only included those who deliver to the whole of London (to the best of my knowledge) and there will be many more, I’m sure. Please do send me your recommendations.

I am all too aware that the cost of some of the below will be more than many of us are used to spending on our weekly groceries, especially at this time, when so many of us have lost jobs and income. I’m hoping that the below may be helpful while we wait for the supermarkets to catch up with their new mega-high demand.

I haven’t gone into masses of detail, nor have I whittled down to more niche categories. But if you’d like me to, please let me know and I can include more.

With enormous thanks to Rocket & Squash, Eat Like a Girl and the bazillion WhatsApp groups I’ve found myself a part of, which ping pong new ideas and links around to its members constantly.

Sending you all lots of love, wherever you are in the world.

This too shall pass.

xxx

FRUIT, VEG & GROCERIES

Lays Fruit and Veg Box – Lays of Chelsea are a family-run business and can offer £30 or £50 boxes of fruit and veg straight to your door.

Lola’s Cupcakes – Lolas have branched out into fruit and veg boxes!

Green’s Produce – quality fruit and veg with next day delivery

New Covent Garden Market – a number of their wholesalers are now delivering to London homes. Apparently, sales are currently 75% down on what they’d normally be, so there’s plenty of stock and you’d be helping keeping independent businesses alive.

Andreas – fruit, veg and other groceries including cheese and charcuterie

Natoora – they usually supply premium groceries and pantry bits and bobs to the restaurant trade – they’re now doing home delivery via their app.

The Tomato Stall – they sell tomatoes. Loads of them. If you love tomatoes, these are your guys.

Oui Chef – another restaurant supplier helping us out – £30 for a fruit & veg box delivered in London

Pale Green Dot – fruit and veg boxes plus bread, milk and eggs

Abel & Cole and Odd Box deliver fruit & veg boxes and are excellent, but currently not taking on new customers – keep your eye on their sites though, as they’ll be working hard to meet demand.

Farmdrop – they deliver from the smaller producers, everything from fruit and veg to wine and beer.

Harvey & Brockless – restaurant supplier now delivering to London homes. Supermarket favourites and some artisan goods too…

MEAT

Farmison – multiple award winning online butcher, with 15% off your first order

The Ethical Butcher – with next day delivery

The Butchery – order by midnight for next day delivery

Staal Smokehouse – a small family run smokehouse in Yorkshire, sending their smoked fish and poultry throughout mainland UK via courier.

HG Walter – they offer next day delivery across London, Monday to Saturday. They’ve just launched Patty & Bun DIY Lockdown kits too.

Pipers Farm – free range meat boxes

Cobble Lane Cured – charcuterie boxes with salami, pancetta etc

Tempus British Charcuterie

FISH

Mourne Fishbox – free delivery to the UK

Henderson Seafood – from Devon to your door

ChalkStream Foods – ‘based in Hampshire and produce large 3Kg trout that can be delivered fresh, cold or hot smoked or as pate straight to you door. Sustainable, high in Omega 3 and very lean the fresh portions make a really easy and quick meals for the family.’ (found on eatlikeagirl)

I’m struggling to find other fishy ones, but do visit www.fishmongersfederation.co.uk to find your local fishmonger – they may well be delivering locally (thank you for the idea, Rocket & Squash)

p.s. WINE – Uncharted Wines – London restaurant supplier. Now doing home deliveries and you can get a 10% off using code ‘viralwinter’

