Independent Research Firm Names Gong the Leader in Conversation Intelligence

Gong received highest scores in the current offering and product strategy categories of any vendor evaluated

Conversation Intelligence identified as the most important AI investment sales organizations can make

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gong, the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced it has been cited as the leader in conversation intelligence (CI), according to the new report, “ The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence, B2B Sales , Q4 2023.” Gong received the highest scores in the current offering and strategy categories of any vendor assessed.

In its report, Forrester evaluated 12 vendors on 25 criteria across their current offering, strategy, and market presence. Gong received the highest scores possible in 19 of the 25 criteria assessed, including the ability to automate users’ work, analyze and report on conversations, as well as customers’ perception of product/marketing. Forrester notes, “With its generative AI product ‘Call Spotlight’…even more features are on the way.” Gong also received the highest possible scores in the strategic vision, roadmap, innovation, and adoption evaluation criteria.

“Gong’s innovation in this category extends beyond others because of years of delivering on a focused roadmap, which has resulted in advanced features only discussed in the roadmap of other evaluated vendors,” said Forrester in its vendor profile of Gong. “Gong is the most feature-rich CI solution available in the market today. “

The report from Forrester acknowledges that while the CI market is mature, the ability to fully leverage its potential is less so. It claims that the ability to integrate AI-derived insights is critical, and that “CI will be the most important AI investment for sales organizations.” The report identifies a track record of innovation, advanced coaching, and accurate triggers used to derive insights as three key capabilities for companies evaluating CI tools to evaluate.

“Conversation intelligence is fundamental to Gong’s ability to power critical revenue workflows, including deal execution, coaching, sales engagement, forecasting, and strategic initiatives in a single, integrated platform,” said Eilon Reshef, Chief Product Officer and co-founder, Gong. “We believe this report validates that Gong has the strongest platform and future strategy to continue its category leadership by delivering unmatched value to revenue teams.”

Most recently, Gong was recognized by Forrester as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Operations & Intelligence, Q1 2022. Earlier this year, Gong was named an “Action Platform” – the most comprehensive category – in the second annual Gartner ® Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms , and recognized in Gartner’s “Cool Vendors in Generative AI for B2B Sales” report.

A copy of the full Forrester report is available here .

About Gong

Gong transforms revenue organizations by harnessing customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. Thousands of companies around the world rely on Gong to support their go-to-market strategies and grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit www.gong.io .

SOURCE Gong

