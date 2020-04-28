India Adams, who dubbed Joan Crawford and Cyd Charisse in Hollywood musicals, dies at age 93

India Adams died at the age of 93 on Saturday.

She was known as the secret singer behind Cyd Charisse in The Band Wagon and Joan Crawford in Torch Song.

The star passed away at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles following a short illness, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

India married Jack Stanley, an advertising executive, in 1951 until their divorce in 1970; she married Quentin Rance, an English interior designer, in 1974 until his death in 2016.

She is survived by sons Brian and Zane, grandchildren Hugo and Jasmin, daughter-in-law Lizza and stepson Steve and his son Dean.

India’s voice is the one singing the tune New Sun In The Sky in the 1953 film The Band Wagon; she dubbed Cyd Charisse, who was playing the main character ballerina Gabrielle Gerard.

She also sang That’s Entertainment with Fred Astaire, Oscar Levant, Nanette Fabray and Jack Buchanan.

That same year (1953) India provided the vocals for Joan Crawford’s character Broadway star Jenny Stewart in the film Torch Song.

India sang Tenderly and also You Won’t Forget Me for Joan.

India had sung Two-Faced Woman for Cyd in The Band Wagon but it was cut before the film’s final release.

The recording of India singing the tune was reused for Joan in Torch Song.

In the 1994 documentary That’s Entertainment III, Cyd and Joan lip-syncing to India’s voice can be seen.

India began her singing career during high school in Los Angeles.

The singer said: ‘I had a friend in school who had a little three-piece band, and he said if I went out with him one night, he would let me sing,’ via The Hollywood Reporter.

‘I sang and the boss offered me a job, but he could only afford to have me for two nights. I said if I didn’t charge him for the other two nights, could I work there?’

He agreed and ‘then I just started working clubs in town.’

During one of her performances, India was heard by an MGM scout.

She recorded an album with Walter Gross, a pianist, and began dubbing song for Hollywood musicals.

She moved to New York City and starred in a number of musicals in the mid-1950s, including Brigadoon, The Most Happy Fella and Can-Can.

India was also the featured singer at Radio City Musical Hall and at the Latin Quarter; she also released her first solo album Comfort Me With Apples in 1959.

India moved to London in the 1970s and appeared on television for Royal Command Performance and also on BBC Radio; she was also on standby for Ginger Rogers for her Mame play in London.

She released India Adams Sings and India Adams Sings Again in the 1980s after returning back to Los Angeles.

By 1990, she formed Hollywood’s Secret Singing Stars with others who have dubbed stars, including Jo Ann Greer, who dubbed Esther Williams for Jupiter’s Darling, Betty Wand for Leslie Caron’s Gigi, and Annette Warren for Ava Gardner’s Show Boat.

They performed together for the 1992 Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards presentation, as well as theaters in California and New York.

India appeared on a panel at the 2011 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood for Voice Doubles: They Sang The Songs That Made Movies Famous.

She spoke on the panel with Marni Nixon and Rita Moreno.

Two years later, the trio were profiled in the BBC Documentary Secret Voices of Hollywood.

India said at the time: ‘The big difference between me and my group [of ghost singers] and Marni was that she was much later and it was not quite the deep, dark secret that it was when I did it. When we did it, you had to swear on a Bible you weren’t going to tell anybody.’

Her last project was a guest role on the series The Roommates, which stars Bruce Davison and Barry Bostwick.