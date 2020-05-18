India & China deploy additional troops, fortify more Ladakh areas | India News – Times of India

Representative image

NEW DELHI: India and China have reinforced troop deployment in a few more sectors along the unresolved border in eastern Ladakh amid heightened tensions following a violent clash between rival troops in the Pangong Tso sector on May 5-6. The area has been the site of clashes and confrontations in the past as well.

Sources said troop reinforcements and fortifications had taken place in places like Demchok, Chumar and Daulat Beg Oldie, with the Galwan Valley also emerging as a flashpoint after Chinese troops pitched some tents near a river and started construction activity. “They have, obviously, been challenged by our troops near the Galwan river ,” an Indian Army source said.

The violent clash on the northern bank of Pangong Tso on May 5-6, which left several soldiers on both sides injured, had led India and China to pump in additional troops into the area, as earlier reported by TOI.

“The Galwan area was a trigger point even during the 1962 war. This pitching of tents in disputed areas, which is often followed by some construction, has been a recurring tactic of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) over the last several years,” the source said.

In April-May 2013, for instance, there was an intense 21-day military face-off that saw the two rival armies pitching tents and indulging in banner drills after PLA troops intruded 19 km into Indian territory in the Depsang Bulge area of the DBO sector.

Similarly, PLA troops had intruded around 300-400 metres inside the Demchok sector (where the Indus flows) to pitch tents there in 2018. “In such circumstances, we also have to move our troops forward, which result in face-offs till matters are resolved through military or diplomatic channels,” the source added.

The Army, despite repeated attempts, refused to say anything on the matter on Monday. On Friday, Army chief Gen M M Naravane had downplayed the troop confrontations with China, saying it was “business as usual” along the 3,488-km long LAC. “In fact, you come to know when the face-offs occur at one or two places. But our troops meet at 10 different places daily,” he said.

The face-offs do occur from time to time due to differing perceptions of the LAC. “They also happen when there is a change of commanders on the ground. A new commander wants to show he is different from the others. There are a lot of dynamics on why a face-off occurs,” he added.