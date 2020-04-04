India Coronavirus cases: 1,023 Covid-19 cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states: Govt | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday said 1,023 Covid-19-positive cases across 17 states — constituting nearly 30% of the total cases in the country so farmers — were linked to Tablighi Jamaat event. It further added that around 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts had so far been quarantined across the country “as part of a massive effort”.
“So far 1,023 positive cases linked epidemiologically to Tablighi Jamaat have been found across 17 states,” health ministry official Luv Agarwal stated at a media briefing here. The concerned states/UTs are Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, UP, Rajasthan, J&K, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.
“So among all the Covid-19 cases that have come so far, nearly 30% are linked to one place where we could not understand it and manage it,” Agarwal said while underlining the importance of ensuring stringent efforts at all levels as well as coordinated action.
Meanwhile, the home ministry has said around 22,000 Tablighi workers and their contacts have been located across the country and quarantined so far in a massive containment effort.
Home ministry joint secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Saturday said the home ministry control room was functional 24X7 with around 200 personnel of NDRF and Central armed police forces, to solve all ground-level problems in coordination with the state governments and Union territory administrations.
