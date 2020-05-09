India coronavirus, COVID-19 updates, May 9: 129 fresh cases in Rajasthan take total to 3,708, over 1,440 still active

9 May 2020, 23:29 PM Over 40.6 lakh worldwide COVID-19 cases, 14.1 lakh recovered while 2.78 lakh died.

9 May 2020, 22:50 PM Rajasthan: 129 fresh cases and three deaths have been reported today, taking the total number of cases to 3,708 and deaths to 106. The number of active cases stands at 1440.

9 May 2020, 22:49 PM Telangana: 31 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in the state today, the total number of positive cases in the state jumped to 1,163.



9 May 2020, 21:21 PM Bihar: Shramik SpecialTrain from Ambala carrying passengers and migrant workers of different districts of Bihar reached Bhagalpur today. District administration ensured social distanacing, primary medical check-up and other logistics.



9 May 2020, 21:16 PM Delhi govt roped in 3 more private hospitals with a total of 150 beds to treat COVID-19 patients in the national capital.



9 May 2020, 20:52 PM Madhya Pradesh: Number of cases reaches 3,457 with 116 new cases being reported today. Out of the total cases, 1,480 patients have recovered while 211 succumbed to the infection. There are 625 containment areas in the state.

9 May 2020, 20:45 PM Maharashtra: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state jumped to 20,228. Over 1,165 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Around 48 people died in the last 24 hours. The death count surged to 779. Discharged – 3,800.



9 May 2020, 20:15 PM Jharkhand: 2 new COVID 19 cases reported from Dhanbad today. Both had returned from Mumbai. State’s total count of positive cases rises to 156.

9 May 2020, 20:14 PM Punjab: The number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 1,762 with 31 more people testing positive today. The number of active cases stands at 1,574 and total fatalities stand at 31.

9 May 2020, 20:12 PM The second flight under Vande Bharat has taken off from Dhaka (Bangladesh) carrying 129 Indians to Delhi.

9 May 2020, 20:10 PM Tamil Nadu: 526 new Coronavirus cases and 4 deaths have been reported today, taking the total number of cases to 6,535 and death toll to 44. Of the total cases, 1,867 cases are linked to the Koyambedu market. The number of active cases stands at 4,664 in the state.

9 May 2020, 20:08 PM Haryana: Number of cases touches 675, including 290 recoveries and 9 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 376. The doubling rate of cases in the state is 9 days.

9 May 2020, 20:02 PM Gujarat: 394 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 7,797 including 2,091 cured/discharged and 472 deaths.

9 May 2020, 20:01 PM Puducherry government decides to keep the liquor shops in Puducherry shut until May 17.

9 May 2020, 19:36 PM First evacuation flight for Mumbai took off from London today with 326 Indians on board. First evacuation flight for Mumbai took off from London today with 326 Indians on board. We appreciate your patience More destinations being covered soon. Stay with us. @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla @MEAIndia @CGI_Bghm @IndiaInScotland @RuchiGhanashyam https://t.co/iMC62errT3 — India in the UK (@HCI_London) May 9, 2020

9 May 2020, 19:06 PM One more Maharashtra Police constable died of coronavirus. Head Constable Sahebrao Jhipru Khare from Police Headquarters, Nashik Rural lost his life today. DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the bereaved family.



9 May 2020, 19:01 PM Ghaziabad: No new case in the last 24 hours. Total – 133. Active – 56



9 May 2020, 18:59 PM Gurugram: 16 new confirmed cases reported on Saturday. Active cases- 78, recovered, and discharged – 64, total cases reported – 142.



9 May 2020, 18:36 PM Health Minister Harsh Vardhan engaged with the North Eastern States to review preparedness and containment measures taken for COVID-19 management; advised States to focus on converting the orange zones into green.

9 May 2020, 18:34 PM Meghalaya: Any person who has visited GMCH or Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati during the last 14 days, wef April 23, 2020 is requested to register by calling helpline no 108. Also advised to be under strict home quarantine. #ImportantCoronaUpdate: ▶️Any person from Meghalaya who has visited GMCH or Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati during the last 14 days w.e.f. 23rd April, 2020 is requested to register by calling helpline no. 108.

▶️Also advised to be under strict home quarantine. pic.twitter.com/plsEwgRBLh — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 9, 2020

9 May 2020, 18:31 PM Western Railways has made a significant contribution to serve the nation amid COVID-19 lockdown. So far, 3258 rakes have been loaded amounting to 6.14 Million tons of essential goods to different states including the North East region.

9 May 2020, 18:26 PM Uttarakhand: Four more test positive for COVID-19, state tally mounts to 67.

9 May 2020, 18:24 PM Dubai: Boarding started to Air India Express Flight to Lucknow. Boarding started to Air India Express Flight to Lucknow..we shd not forget great service of our national carrier Air India/Express, crew and ground handling staff for their unparalleled devotion in this Mission. @airindiain @MEAIndia @MoCA_GoI #VandeBharatMission @IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/CYhZEx7nV2 — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 9, 2020

9 May 2020, 18:19 PM Mumbai: 25 fresh positive cases, 1 death reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi today, till now 833 positive cases and 27 deaths have been reported. 222 people discharged today.

9 May 2020, 18:17 PM Bihar: 4 more COVID-19 cases in the state take the total to 589.

9 May 2020, 18:12 PM Delhi’s case count rises up to 6.542. No death or recovery reported yesterday between 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM. 4,454 Active cases are remaining.

9 May 2020, 18:10 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 13 new positive cases have been reported since yesterday. The total number of positive cases is now 836.



9 May 2020, 17:52 PM Karnataka: 41 new cases have been reported today, taking the total number of cases to 794 including 30 deaths and 386 discharges. The number of active cases stands at 377.



9 May 2020, 17:21 PM Kerala: Two foreign returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 today, taking the total number of active cases to 17 in the state.

9 May 2020, 17:15 PM West Bengal Home Sec Alapan Bandyopadhyay: 10 more trains are coming into Bengal. From, Karnataka, Punjab, TN and Kerala. We are hoping that things will be in order. One is coming to Malda tomorrow. People stuck in UP’s Vrindavan and Mathura to be brought back. If anyone is stuck abroad, we have supported GOI’s initiative to bring people back. They will be put under quarantine.

9 May 2020, 17:09 PM West Bengal: New cases reported in the last 24 hrs: 108. Total cases till today: 1,786. Discharged today: 48. Total discharged: 372. Total COVID-19 deaths: 99. Total active cases: 1,243.



9 May 2020, 17:02 PM Odisha: 2 new positive cases reported in Ganjam and Nayagarh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 289.



9 May 2020, 16:14 PM Uttar Pradesh: The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,800 and 1,399 patients have been recovered. Our average recovery rate stands at around 43 per cent as against the national average of 30 per cent.

9 May 2020, 15:32 PM Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: More than 1,500 Health Care Assistants, who have been trained under skill development programme of Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in the treatment and well-being of COVID-19 patients. Different waqf boards across the country have contributed Rs 51 crore in PM and CM relief funds for Corona pandemic with the support of various religious, social and educational organisations. Besides, these waqf boards are also distributing food and other essential commodities among the needy. 16 Haj Houses across the country have been given to state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for Corona affected people. Various state governments are utilising the facilities at these Haj Houses according to their needs.

9 May 2020, 15:27 PM Shobit Saxena, Goa, SP, Special Branch: Number of criminal cases has gone down drastically in Goa, there has been as much as a 67% reduction in the number of cases. During the lockdown period, drug seizure has also gone down completely as tourists have gone out & there is no demand.

Number of criminal cases has gone down drastically in Goa, there has been as much as 67% reduction in the number of cases. During the lockdown period, drug seizure has also gone down completely as tourists have gone out & there is no demand: Shobit Saxena, SP Special Branch pic.twitter.com/OqVdAHtTwO — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

9 May 2020, 14:58 PM Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on COVID-19 situation: Doubling rate of cases for the last three days has been about 11 days. For the past seven days the doubling rate has been 9.9. and, for the last 14 days it is 10.7 today. We do not anticipate the worst kind of situation in India like other developed countries, but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation. As we talk of relaxations to lockdown, we have to deal with the challenge of learning to live with the virus, for this we need to make the required prevention measures a part of our life, through a behaviour change process. Across the country, there are 1, 991 dedicated COVID-19 health centres which have 1,35,643 beds. They include isolation as well as ICU beds. We have distributed 69 lakhs N-95 masks to various state governments. A total of 32.76 Lakhs PPEs have been distributed to state governments by the centre.

9 May 2020, 14:55 PM Telangana: The Telangana Police will soon rollout an Artificial Intelligence (AI)- based system through CCTVs to check face mask norm violations. (PTI report)

9 May 2020, 14:44 PM Rajasthan: 76 new positive cases reported from the state, taking the total tally to 3655 which includes 1526 active cases, 2026 recovered cases. The death toll stands at 103.

9 May 2020, 14:35 PM TMC responds to Union Minister Amit Shah’s letter on migrants: West Bengal is running 711 camps for migrants in state, we are taking good care of them. Not right to say CM Mamata Banerjee not allowing migrants; 16 migrants died on your watch, will rail minister take responsibility Centre is lying, eight trains ready to ferry passengers to West Bengal from different states. (PTI report)

9 May 2020, 14:20 PM Air India’s first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today. Screening of passengers underway.

9 May 2020, 14:20 PM We are getting around 2000-2500 calls a day from all over the country by people of the state. About 90% of calls are of those who want to return to their homes. 8 phone lines are functional 24×7: Dinesh Karush, Management Officer, Control Room UP Bhawan

9 May 2020, 14:20 PM Uttarakhand: 4 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today; taking the total number of positive cases to 67, says State Health Department.

9 May 2020, 13:37 PM Indian Railways: A total of 56 railway staffers test COVID-19 positive which includes 36 staff from Central railways and 20 from Western Railways.

9 May 2020, 13:32 PM Uttar Pradesh: The Aligarh District Basic Education Officer, Lakshmikant Pandey on Saturday issued clear instructions that no school is allowed to open after some teachers opened schools at a few places in the district, owing to some confusion.

9 May 2020, 13:17 PM Karnataka: 36 new positive cases reported in the state. Total tally rises to 789 which includes 379 recovered cases and 30 deaths.

9 May 2020, 13:06 PM China reports 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus COVID-19 cases. (Read here)

9 May 2020, 12:49 PM Maharashtra: Cyber cell has registered 363 offences of rumour mongering, spreading misinformation, hatred and fake news on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Saturday. (PTI input)

9 May 2020, 12:41 PM Only severe COVID-19 patients to be tested before discharge: Coronavirus infected patients developing severe illness or having compromised immunity will have to test negative through RT-PCR test before being discharged by a hospital, the Union health ministry on Friday said in its revised discharge policy for COVID-19 cases.

9 May 2020, 12:40 PM Bihar Military Police personnel test positive for COVID-19; count rises to 579: Five Bihar Military Police (BMP) personnel have tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 579, a top health official said. (PTI input)