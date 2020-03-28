India coronavirus lockdown, day 4 live updates | In U.S., confirmed cases cross 1 lakh

COVID-19 has claimed 21 lives in India as of March 28, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments. As many as 895 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The outbreak has infected some 5,80,000 people and killed over 26,000 around the world after emerging in China in December 2019. IMF chief said that the world has entered a recession worse than the 2008 one, but projected a recovery next year.

In United States, the coronavirus infections climbed past 1,00,000, with more than 1,600 dead. Meanwhile in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first major world leader to test positive.

12.00 pm | Madhya Pradesh

COVID-19 positive journalist booked for negligence in Bhopal

The Bhopal police have registered a case against a journalist, who attended former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s press conference, and later tested positive for COVID-19 for negligence and violating prohibitory orders.

“Despite knowing his daughter was infected, the man went around the city and violated the lockdown too,” said V.K. Singh, incharge, Shymala Hills police station.

11.50 am | Karnataka

Complete lockdown in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada observed complete lockdown with the district administration withdrawing the permission given for the sale and purchase of essential commodities from 6 a.m. to noon after two new positive cases were reported in the district yesterday.

Some milk booths in the city and other towns in the district sold the packets for some time early in the morning. Later they closed down. Hence the milk vans of Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd (DKMUL) had to return from many towns in the district and places in the city.

All vegetable and grocery shops which otherwise operated from 6 a.m. to noon remained closed. The main central market in the city wore a deserted look.

11.40 am | Tamil Nadu

TN records two new cases

Tamil Nadu has recorded two new COVID-19 positive cases, TN health minister Dr. C. Vijayabaskar informed via Twitter.

This includes a 42-year-old male from Kumbakonam and a 49-year-old from Katpadi. Both have a history of foreign travel and had transit via Middle East. The former had returned from West Indies and the latter from United Kingdom, and are in isolation at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital in Thanjavur and at a Vellore private hospital respectively.

Both the patients are stable.

11.30 am | India

There was no leniency in screening for foreign travellers, ‘prosperous Indians’, says Centre

India has been “proactive and preemptive, and graded” in its response to the COVID-19 crisis, the government said on Saturday.

Amid criticism that the three-week lockdown announced on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was without prior planning, the Centre released a timeline of its actions since the breakout of the global pandemic.

It said India acted much before WHO declared COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern on January 30, to put in place a “comprehensive response system” at its borders.

11.20 am | Britain

Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine opens for clinical trial on humans

As the world is grappling with thousands of deaths and lakhs of coronavirus-infected cases, there is some hope as the world’s top university Oxford has announced its vaccine is entering Phase 1 clinical trials in humans.

In a press release, University of Oxford stated that its researchers working in an unprecedented vaccine development effort to prevent COVID-19 have started screening healthy volunteers (aged 18-55) on Friday for their upcoming ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine trial in England’s Thames Valley. The vaccine based on an adenovirus vaccine vector and the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is already in production but won’t be ready for some weeks still.

11.10 am | Uttar Pradesh

U.P. deploys buses to ferry migrants stuck on Delhi border to State

Uttar Pradesh government is deploying buses to ferry migrants stuck at various points on Delhi border to the State.

Around 200 buses will depart every two hours, said an official. Transportation of such people will continue today and tomorrow, it has been informed. Transportation of such people will continue today and tomorrow.

11 am | Karnataka

Infosys employee arrested in Bengaluru for post asking people to spread the virus on social media

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested a software engineer who was employed with Infosys for allegedly putting up a post on social media encouraging people to spread the novel coronavirus.

In his tweet, the accused, Mujeeb Mohammad, 40, wrote, “Let’s join hands, go out and sneeze with an open mouth in public. Spread the virus.”

A CCB official said, “We have arrested the engineer for posting hate messages on social media. He has been booked under the IT Act and under Sections 269 and 270 of the IPC.”

The post went viral on Thursday. Infosys subsequently ordered an internal probe and terminated his employment.

10.50 am | Rajasthan

Two new cases detected in Rajasthan

Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 52.

One of the newly-detected cases is from Ajmer: a 23-year-old salesman who had recently travelled to Punjab. The second case is from Bhilwara. The patient is a 21-year-old female typist from the private hospital where three doctors were previously found infected.

10.40 am | USA

U.S. confirmed coronavirus cases cross 100,000: tracker

The United States now has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed Friday. There have been 100,717 cases including 1,544 deaths as of 6:00 pm Eastern time.

The biggest cluster by far is in New York, home to almost half the cases, overwhelming the hospital system. The United States has around 15,000 more confirmed cases then the second country on the list, Italy, and 20,000 more than China, where the disease was first identified but has since peaked.

10.30 am | Mangaluru

Infosys Foundation sends critical medical supplies worth ₹28 lakh to Mangaluru

Infosys Foundation has sent critical medical supplies worth ₹28 lakh to Dakshina Kannada to tackle COVID-19, according to P. S. Harsha, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru.

The vehicle carrying the medical supplies reached Manngaluru on March 28, he tweeted on Saturday.

“Ms. Sudha Murthy responded to the call of Mangaluru Police on behalf of Dakshina Kannada district administration and within 36 hours critical medical supplies worth ₹28 lakhs have reached Mangaluru. We thank Madam Sudha Murthy and Infosys Foundation’s Ramdas Kamat and team,” the Commissioner tweeted.

10.20 am | USA

China to share coronavirus data with U.S.: Trump

China will share its data related to the novel coronavirus pandemic with the US and the country will learn from Beijing’s experience, President Donald Trump has said, a day after he held an hour-long conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Mr. Trump spoke to Mr. Xi over telephone, days after the U.S. president angered Beijing by referring to the coronavirus as “Chinese virus” and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China’s ruling Communist Party posed a “substantial threat” to Americans’ health and their way of life.

9.30 am | India

Railway moves 1.6 lakh freight wagons

Indian Railways on Friday said that it has moved more than 1.6 lakh freight wagons in the last four days, of which over one lakh wagons were carrying essential commodities, including food grains, milk, fruits & vegetables and petroleum products.

“Close coordination is being maintained with the State Governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay, amidst various restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19,” an official statement said, adding that freight movement is being closely monitored.

The All India Station Masters Association on Friday also said that its members will contribute one day’s wage for the next three months, raising about ₹21 crore, to help tide over the impact of COVID-19.

9.20 am | Turkey

Turkey adopts ‘voluntary quarantine’, suspends international flights

President Tayyip Erdogan called on March 27 for a “voluntary quarantine” in which Turks stay at home except for shopping or basic needs to stem a surge of coronavirus cases, which jumped by a third in a day to 5,698 with 92 dead.

“If we don’t want these measures to reach a further stage, we must abide by the voluntary quarantine rules verbatim. What does this voluntary quarantine mean? It means do not leave your house,” Erdogan told a press conference late on Friday.

9.10 am | Hungary

Hungary imposes two-week lockdown

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced a two-week lockdown on March 27 and pressed on with plans to give the government extra powers to fight COVID-19, despite criticism by rights groups.

People will be allowed to go to work and do basic errands and exercise in the open, but not gather in large groups under measures that take effect on March 28. Orban said the epidemic was expected to peak in Hungary in June or July and flagged more ecomomic stimulus to be announced in April.

9 am | Kerala

Cooking gas shortage a possibility in Kerala

The fourth day of the COVID-19 lockdown on Friday raised the prospect of a shortage of cooking gas cylinders in the State.

The 80-odd distributors in the region supply cooking gas to over 13 lakh households. The lockdown has hit the movement of LPG tankers from Mangalapuram in Karnataka to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) bottling plant in Kollam.

The closure of wayside hotels has deterred gas tanker drivers from attempting the nearly 18-hour journey from the LPG terminal to the refilling plant, an estimated 550 km. The number of LPG loads has lessened since last Saturday. Another distributor says the backlog of orders has mounted to 1,200 in the past 48 hours and is climbing.

8.50 am | Tamil Nadu

Grocers, fuel pumps in Tamil Nadu to shut at 2.30 p.m. from March 29

From March 29, provisional stores, vegetable and fruit shops and petrol/diesel pumps in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function only between 6 am and 2.30 pm during the COVID-19 lockdown period. However, “medical shops and restaurants (only takeaway) would continue to function through the day”, an official release said.

The State also permitted app-based food delivery operators Swiggy and Zomato to operate between 7 am and 9.30 am for breakfast; 12 noon and 2.30 pm for lunch; and 6 pm and 9 pm taking into account that elderly persons and others were in need of such service.

8.30 am | South Korea

South Korea reports 146 new coronavirus cases, highest in a week

South Korea reported 146 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number in a week, its disease control agency said on Saturday, with the country suffering a rise in imported cases from Europe and the United States during recent days.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) did not say how many of Friday’s new cases were imported as it was still investigating.

8.20 am | USA

U.S. announces $174 mn aid to 64 countries including $2.9 mn to India

The United States on Friday announced $174 million financial assistance to 64 countries including $2.9 million to India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic.

This is in addition to the $100 million aid announced by the U.S. in February.

The U.S. State Department said it is providing $2.9 million to help the Indian government prepare laboratory systems, activate case finding and event-based surveillance, and support technical experts for response and preparedness, and more.

8.10 am | Brazil

‘Sorry, some will die’: President Jair Bolsonaro on Brazil’s coronavirus death toll

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday cast doubt on Sao Paulo’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak and accused the state governor of manipulating the numbers for political ends, without giving evidence for his claims.

Mr. Bolsonaro’s accusations were the latest broadside in an ugly battle with Brazil’s governors, who have chafed at the President’s view that protecting the economy takes priority over social distancing measures to combat the spread of the highly contagious virus.

8 am | India

Coronavirus cases in India climb to 834, death toll reaches 19: Health Ministry

The number of COVIOD-19 cases climbed to 834 in India with the death toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry. However, according to inputs from the State authorities, the death toll stands at 21, and that of confirmed cases at 871.