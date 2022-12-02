India Electric Vehicle Market Report 2022: Tata Motors with its Strong Presence Dominates in Passenger Car Segment in LCV, Mahindra & Mahindra has Largest Share

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “India Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler), By Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), By Range, By Charging Time, By Region, By Top 10 States, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018- 2028F” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

India electric vehicle market is expected to grow from USD5,153.79 million in 2022 to USD14,910.33 million in 2028, growing with a CAGR of 19.81%

India is heading towards rapid adoption of green energy through various government initiatives, subsidies which in turn escalates sales of electric vehicles across the country to drive the India electric vehicle market in the upcoming years.



With rising pollution levels and the cost of fossil fuels, many countries are adopting green energy, and India is no exception. Electric vehicles are divided into four segments based on propulsion: BEV, HEV, PHEV, and FCEV. BEV, which is fully dependent on the battery, is gaining more popularity due to its zero emission.

HEVs are powered by an internal combustion engine with one or more electric motors that use energy stored in batteries that cannot be charged separately. In PHEV, electric vehicles can use battery-powered motors and IC engines independently to run the vehicle. FCEVs, which are more efficient and produce no emissions than conventional IC engines, are powered by hydrogen.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly, owing to the increasing shift towards advanced technology and multiple government initiatives in India. Many companies emerge with their advanced technology and innovative product range keeping the budget-friendly cost of the vehicle.



Rising Popularity of Electric Vehicles in the Face of Climate Change



The government is prioritizing the shift toward clean mobility and faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles under the FAME II scheme in India, making them more affordable.

The two-wheeler segment holds the dominance in the electric vehicle market as many youngsters opt for electric two-wheelers for their daily needs and city ride. Also, COVID- 19 has helped the popularity of electric vehicles among customers at a gradual pace. The low cost of running the three-wheeler segment is rapidly increasing its sales.

Many new players are emerging with their wide range of products which helps in market competitiveness. Under the Paris Climate Agreement, the Indian government endorses renewable and non-polluting forms of producing electricity.



Advancement in Technology



Rapid technological improvements in the areas of battery capacity enhancement, increasing affordability, more comfort, more battery range, less charging time, less maintenance, and a contribution to pollution management are all factors contributing to the India electric vehicle market growth.

Lithium-ion batteries are fast gaining popularity because they offer more benefits over lead-acid batteries in terms of energy density, thereby offering greater range and faster charging time.



Reducing Oil Imports and Sustainable Energy Production



Due to rising oil prices and urban pollution, a move towards the adoption of green energy can be seen in India.

According to a FICCI and Rocky Mountain Institute report titled ‘Enabling India’s Transition to Electric Mobility,’ the country’s shift toward electric mobility in the passenger vehicle sector could save up to USD300 billion in oil imports and nearly one gigaton of CO2 emissions by 2030. The government is promoting green energy by increasing environmental consciousness and focusing on cost-effective transportation.



Company Profiles



Many new players are emerging with their technology and increasing competition in market. These players are investing in research and development, innovations to provide wide range of products. Tata motors limited with its strong presence dominates in passenger car segment. In LCV, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has largest share.

The M&HCV segment was led by PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited and followed by Tata Motors Limited. With large distribution network coupled with brand awareness Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. captures around 1/3rd market of electric two wheelers. In three-wheelers, YC Electric Vehicle comes on top followed by Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India electric vehicle market

Tata Motors Limited

MG Motor India Private Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited

JBM Auto Ltd.

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited

YC Electric Vehicle

Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd.

Report Scope:



India Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheelers

Three-Wheeler

Passenger Car

M&HCV

LCV

India Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

FCEV

India Electric Vehicle Market, By Range:

0-100 Km

101-200 Km

Above 200 Km

India Electric Vehicle Market, By Charging Time:

< 5 Hr

5-10 Hr

Above 10 Hr

India Electric Vehicle Market, By Region:

North

South

West

East

