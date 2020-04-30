India football legend Chuni Goswami passes away at 82



India football legend Chuni Goswami passed away in Kolkata. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

India football legend Chuni Goswami passed away Thursday in Kolkata after a prolonged illness. He was 82. Goswami led the Indian team in the 1962 Asian Games, in which India secured a gold medal.

The football legend had reportedly been undergoing treatment for several months after being diagnosed with diabetes, prostrate and nerve problems. His death was confirmed by family members, who said that the former footballer was admitted to a hospital and suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday evening.

Apart from the gold in the 1962 Asian Games, Goswami also led India to the the runners-up spot in the next edition of the event in 1964. In club football, Goswami played for Mohun Bagan. During his college days, Goswami led both the cricket and football teams in Calcutta University.

After making his international debut in 1957, Goswami retired from the sport at the age of 27.

Goswami had won several achievements in cricket as well. In 1966, he and Subroto Guha played a pivotal role in the historic innings defeat of the Gary Sobers-led West Indies by the combined Central and East Zone team in Indore. Goswami took eight wickets in that fixture.

BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72 pic.twitter.com/WgXhpoyLaB — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020

Goswami also captained Bengal in the 1971-72 Ranji season and led the team to the finals, where they failed to beat Bombay.

