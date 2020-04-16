India lockdown: Wondering how to buy essential items? Here are 5 apps that provide doorstep delivery

As the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus has been extended till May 3, here is a list of five start-ups that providing door-to-door delivery of essential commodities.

Swiggy

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Swiggy, an online food ordering and delivery platform, has expanded its service to every part of the country. Like Zomato, Swiggy has partnered with several brick-and-mortar stores to deliver essential products to people. The service is available on the Swiggy food delivery app.

CoutLoot

Mumbai-based social e-commerce start-up and offline-to-online enabler CoutLoot has recently introduced an ‘Essentials’ service category on its platform. The new category will leverage CoutLoot’s extensive offline seller network to safely deliver and pick essential goods sold through its platform.

The company has listed several grocery shops, medical stores and vegetable vendors on its platform, allowing consumers within a 1-3 kilometre radius to place orders and pick them up from the store or get them home delivered.

In case essential items are out of stock or not available, CoutLoot claims to notify nearby sellers, who in turn can chat with them and fulfil the order.

PhonePe

PhonePe launched new features on the “Stores” section of its app to enable home delivery of groceries and essentials and contact-less payments for its users.

PhonePe Users need to go to the Stores section on the app, and click on the “currently operational” and “home delivery” filters to find the nearest operational stores.The payment for the purchases can also be done using the ‘pay now’ feature on the app.

The e-commerce payment platform has also launched a dedicated Covid-19 information centre on its app that includes details such as a tracker of positive cases, prevention tips, symptoms, and list of testing centres.

Meesho

Social commerce app Meesho has added grocery and other essentials on its platform in the last several days as demand for online grocery has seen a massive surge in India.

Shopclues

Shopclues has also started delivering groceries through its platform. The service is available on its app and website. There is a separate grocery option available. People can click on the option and order groceries. Shopclues is also selling all the daily essential products.