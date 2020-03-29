India taps location surveillance apps to keep virus in check

NEW DELHI : The authorities are using location-tracking on smartphones to identify possible Covid-19 infections or to keep people indoors. Apps allowing citizens to track whether they have come in contact with infected people are quickly increasing on Google and Apple app stores.

Most of these apps use smartphone locations and tally them against government databases of infected personnel. They can alert users if they come in contact with anyone who has been infected and direct them to stay indoors.

An example of this is Corona Kavach, launched by the ministry of electronics and information technology. However, while Corona Kavach seems to depend on users to voluntarily enter their information, the government think tank Niti Aayog has reportedly been planning a more advanced app, called COWIN-20. This also uses location and Bluetooth access to understand proximity between users, said reports.

Delhi-based Innefu Labs has created an app, called Unmaze, which can also inform the authorities if a quarantined user breaks isolation. Innefu Labs is the company that created the Delhi Police’s Automated Facial Recognition System, which was used to track down perpetrators during the recent riots.

The app is available to the authorities for free and at least three police departments plan to launch it under their own banners this week, said Tarun Wig, founder of Innefu Labs.

Apps are one way for companies and governments to use location data to handle the health crisis, but many have also used geo-location data to create informative maps about Covid-19 infections.

These maps are not just representative but can also be used by relief workers and authorities to plan their activities, said Nikhil Kumar, country head of Here Technologies.

For instance, a real-time feed of people going to testing centres could be used to track which centres are more inundated with patients and allocate more resources to them. Here Technologies has built a real-time map of Covid-19 infections around the world that is accessible to everyone.

The data for such maps is sourced from government sources. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has used the National Informatics Centre’s Bharat Maps platform to input data from hospitals through NDMA into the platform, Kumar said. It then asked Here Technologies to integrate this service into the company’s databases.

However, such apps work best if they can track the location data continuously. This has raised questions about government surveillance.

Topics