India to start evacuating citizens stuck abroad from May 7 | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: India on Monday said it will begin evacuating its nationals stuck abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic from May 7 in a phased manner.A Standard Operating Protocol has been put in place and the travel would be arranged by aircraft as well as naval ships and will be available on a payment-basis, the government said.

“Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the health protocols, issued by the ministry of health and the ministry of civil aviation,” it said in a statement.

Specifying the protocols upon entry in India, the government said the returning Indians would be medically screened and will have to be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the respective state government.

They will have to undergo a Covid test after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols, the government said.

It added that people would also be mandated to register on the Arogya Setu app.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassies and high commissions in various countries are preparing a list of such distressed Indian citizens, who will be able to avail the facility.

The Centre has advised states to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians.