Indian film industry pays heartfelt tributes to Irrfan Khan



Irrfan Khan was 53.

The news of actor Irrfan Khan’s demise has left the entire Indian film fraternity shocked. The actor passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and writer Apurva Asrani were among the first celebrities who took to Twitter to pay condolences to Irrfan Khan’s family. Soon, almost the entire Bollywood industry paid tribute to him on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas”

Sonam Kapoor tweeted, “Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones.” Shabana Azmi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP”

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

I mourn the passing of a great actor and a superior human being. Really really sad. RIP Irrfan Khan — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 29, 2020

No words. Irrfan Khan RIP. My deepest, heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 29, 2020

So sad to hear about #IrrfanKhan! He was one of the best we had!! Indian cinema will sorely miss him. — Krishna DK (@krishdk) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 29, 2020

An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan . — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 29, 2020

So heartbreaking to see an artist die ahead of his creative peak, with so much more to offer. Unsettling!

You will forever be remembered and your craft will pass on to generations. Rest in peace, Irrfan Khan! — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) April 29, 2020

So heartbroken on the demise of #IrrfanKhan sir. We are shocked & just sad. My condolences to the family .You will live on forever in our hearts sir. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances .You were an institution & an inspirational force . RIP 🙏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about #IrrfanKhan . A huge loss for the industry. just 54 … he will remain forever cherished as one of the finest actors in the Indian Film Industry . pic.twitter.com/2iCfMeRBcZ — Onir (@IamOnir) April 29, 2020

Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, it does. Heartbroken and shocked to hear the grave news.

Gone too soon #IrrfanKhan.

May his soul rest in peace. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 29, 2020

Gutted.

I refuse to accept that he’s gone! You live on through your work, your legacy! You were a kind and evolved soul!

Hope you’re in a better place sir … condolences to Sutapa ma’am. Really heartbroken !💔💔💔 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 29, 2020

Oh god unbelievable.. #IrrfanKhan no more .. he passed away today .. BEST ACTOR N BEST HUMAN ..

may god bless his soul .. heartiest condolences.. RIP pic.twitter.com/S0uniWabpw — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) April 29, 2020

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur posted on Twitter, “An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan.”

Several other celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Renuka Shahane, Ronit Bose, Nimrat Kaur, Krishna DK and Zoya Akhtar among more also paid tribute to Irrfan.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium that released in March this year.

