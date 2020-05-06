Indians reportedly planning for June 10 workout, July 1 opening day | CBC Sports

At least one MLB team is planning to resume workouts June 10 with designs on being ready for a potential 2020 opening day of July 1.

The Cleveland Indians held a video conference with players and other team officials to lay out the provisional plan for returning to organized workouts, The Athletic reported.

The timeline matches the insight former MLB infielder Trevor Plouffe shared on social media and that other media members suggested had also been a loose target for baseball to return following a months-long break.

Opening day for the 2020 regular season was scheduled for March 26, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down baseball and other sports the second week of March.

The Indians indicated, per The Athletic, the dates were merely a “line in the sand” and could be subject to change.

Obstacles exist for return, even without fans

Multiple reports point to the July timeframe for starting the regular season without fans in attendance and a goal of around 100 games being played.

Obstacles exist for baseball’s return, even without fans, as state guidelines have superseded any federal input on pro sports’ return.

In California, regional officials have said there will be no organized sports in the near future, pointing as far out as Thanksgiving for when games might be played in the state.

New York State has been hit hard by coronavirus and is not setting a timeline for sports to return.

