Indians turn to Google for sleep solutions during lockdown, says study

Indians are losing sleep during the nationwide lockdown owing to Covid-19 and are searching for solutions on Google, according to the latest study by content management platform SEMrush.

According to the study, there has been a massive spike in online searches for “sleep solutions” from March to April. Online searches for terms such as ‘how to sleep fast’, ‘how to sleep’, ‘how to get to sleep’, ‘how to get to sleep fast’, ‘how to sleep early’, ‘how to get good sleep’ have increased by 82 , 82, 124, 84, 237, 86 and 86 per cent, respectively from March to April.

“The study also captured spikes in the number of searches related to sleep between February and April. This data also showed a significant increase in the number of searches related to sleep,” the report said.

The search for term ‘how to fall asleep’ increased by 179 per cent. The search for keywords like ‘can’t sleep’, ‘I can’t sleep’ increased by 125 per cent and and ‘sleep issues’ was up by 84 per cent between February and April, as per the report.

Apart from this, searches for terms such as ‘sleep pills’, ‘sleep paralysis’, and ‘how to sleep fast’ had also increased from March to April. The percentage increase in the number of times each term was searched was 22 per cent, 82 per cent, and 82 per cent respectively.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, many Indians who have not been infected by the virus are suffering from its impact,” the report said.

“Many peoples’ sleep patterns have been disturbed by the lockdown created to combat the disease. Heightened anxiety and lack of exercise and general inactivity are also likely reasons many are having trouble sleeping,” it said.

Speaking about the results of the study Mr Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications said: “Our study has captured another unpleasant side-effect of the war against Covid-19. There are likely lakhs if not more people who upon being forcibly confined to their homes, are having trouble sleeping.”

“Their sleep patterns have been altered because their daily rhythms have changed dramatically. Also, they are likely anxious and concerned about themselves, their families, and the future. We expect such individuals will continue suffering from sleep-related issues as long as the battle against Covid-19 rages,” Angulo added.