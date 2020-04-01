India’s confirmed coronavirus cases breach 1,800-mark, death toll at 41

The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India crossed 1,800-mark on Wednesday, said the health ministry.

The country has reported 1,834 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, since the first case was reported on 30 January in Kerala’s Thrissur. 437 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Of these 1,834 cases, 1,649 people are currently affected by the highly contagious Covid-19 disease, 143 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital while 41 people have lost their lives. One person migrated from the country. There are 51 foreign nationals

Maharashtra is the most-affected state with 302 cases and nine deaths. Kerala is the second most affected Indian state with 241 cases and two deaths.

Raman R Gangakhedkar, the Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 47,951 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the country till date.

There are 126 labs in the ICMR network. “The testing capacity utilisation is about 38 per cent as of now,” he said.

Besides, 51 private labs have been given approval to conduct tests for coronavirus infection and 861 people were tested at these facilities on Monday.

On Tuesday, some places were identified as hotspots across the country. These are Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in Delhi, Noida and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Kasargod and Pathanamthitta in Kerala, Mumbai and Pune. The identification of cases at these places will help ramp up the testing process.

Here is the state-wise tally of the novel coronavirus outbreak:

Andhra Pradesh 83

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10

Assam 1

Bihar 23

Chandigarh 16

Chhattisgarh 9

Delhi 152

Goa 5

Gujarat 82

Haryana 43

Himachal Pradesh 3

Jammu & Kashmir 62

Jharkhand 1

Karnataka 101

Kerala 241

Ladakh 13

Madhya Pradesh 66

Maharashtra 302

Manipur 1

Mizoram 1

Odisha 4

Puducherry 3

Punjab 42

Rajasthan 93

Tamil Nadu 234

Telangana 96

Uttar Pradesh 103

Uttarakhand 7

West Bengal 37

Since emerging in China in December, COVID-19 has spread across the globe, claiming over 43,000 lives and infecting more than 900,000 people.

