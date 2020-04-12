India’s corona count tops 9,000; deaths surge past 300 | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India’s count of coronavirus cases crossed 9,000 on Sunday while the death toll went past 300 on a day when 763 fresh cases and as many as 39 deaths were reported from states. Maharashtra contributed heavily to both figures even as five people succumbed to the disease in Delhi.
Maharashtra reported 221 fresh cases and 22 deaths, both second-highest single-day figures for the state (or any other state in India). The state has so far recorded 1982 Covid-19 cases and 149 deaths. Mumbai alone accounted for 16 deaths, its highest toll in a day, and 152 new cases.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 9,188 late on Sunday night with 763 fresh cases, while the death toll was 329.
It’s time to mask up and stay safe: Join TOI’s #MaskIndia campaign
The Covid-19 outbreak has now spread to more than 350 districts, covering almost 50% of the country, sources said. Cases in the country have double in the past six days since around 4,700 were reported on April 6. This could indicate a slight slowing of the doubling rate, from 4.2 days reported a few days ago.
On Sunday, Delhi confirmed 85 new cases, taking its tally of cases to 1,154 – the second highest in the country after Maharashtra. The five deaths reported in the capital took the total toll to 24.
Nearly 64% of the total cases in Delhi were linked to the Nizamuddin cluster. Another hotspot in the state is a cancer hospital in east Delhi — Delhi State Cancer Institute — where 26 persons including doctors, nurses and some patients have been found positive for the novel coronavirus. One cancer patient, who was shifted to a private hospital last week, was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. His attendant has also tested positive for the disease, sources said.
The Covid-19 outlook remained grim in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, which recorded 106 and 104 new cases, taking their total tally to 1,075 and 804, respectively. Both states also recorded fresh death, one in Tamil Nadu and two in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, Agra has emerged as another hotspot for the virus in Uttar Pradesh. Of the 491 cases recorded in the state, Agra district now accounts for 104 cases.
Gujarat recorded 48 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 516. Of the fresh positives, 39 were recorded from Ahmedabad alone, taking the city’s tally to 282. Vadodara on Sunday became the second Gujarat city to cross the three-figure mark, with its tally climbing to 101.
Till the time of the official briefing by the state health department, the death toll in Gujarat was 24 – with two more deaths recorded from Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, one more death was also recorded from Vadodara later in the evening, taking the tally to 25. The three COVID-19 victims included a 75-year-old man from Ghodasar area in Ahmedabad who also had hypertension, a 60-year-old woman from Ahmedabad who had lung disease and a resident of Nagarwada in Vadodara who already had dengue, officials said.
Karnataka reported 17 new Covid-19 cases — its biggest single-day jump yet — taking the total count of the infected to 232.
One more person died due to Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh taking the state’s death toll to two. A total of 420 people have been confirmed positive for Covid-19 in the state.
In Telangana, two more people died from Covid-19 on Sunday taking its death toll to 16. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “It is clear the coronavirus is not stopping and it’s spreading. There is an increase in positive cases all over the country and the death toll has also increased.” Telangana’s overall coronavirus tally rose to 531 on Sunday.
There was some cheer from Kerala, which recorded only two positive cases on Sunday while 36 people were declared recovered and had tested negative for the disease.
In Jammu and Kashmir, 21 new coronavirus cases were reported, taking the total tally to 245. Two more positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in Jharkhand taking the total number of positive cases in state to 19 of which 17 are active and two have died.
In Chhattisgarh’s biggest Covid-19 spike, 13 people tested positive on Sunday in Katghora town – which was sealed three days ago after eight persons got infected due to contact with a group of Jamaatis isolated in a mosque. This small town now accounts for 22 of Chhattisgarh’s 30 cases, the majority of which can apparently be traced back to a 16-year-old boy from Nagpur, whose own source of infection is yet unknown. The teenager — patient zero of Katghora — was discharged from AIIMS-Raipur on Sunday.
Maharashtra reported 221 fresh cases and 22 deaths, both second-highest single-day figures for the state (or any other state in India). The state has so far recorded 1982 Covid-19 cases and 149 deaths. Mumbai alone accounted for 16 deaths, its highest toll in a day, and 152 new cases.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 9,188 late on Sunday night with 763 fresh cases, while the death toll was 329.
It’s time to mask up and stay safe: Join TOI’s #MaskIndia campaign
The Covid-19 outbreak has now spread to more than 350 districts, covering almost 50% of the country, sources said. Cases in the country have double in the past six days since around 4,700 were reported on April 6. This could indicate a slight slowing of the doubling rate, from 4.2 days reported a few days ago.
On Sunday, Delhi confirmed 85 new cases, taking its tally of cases to 1,154 – the second highest in the country after Maharashtra. The five deaths reported in the capital took the total toll to 24.
Nearly 64% of the total cases in Delhi were linked to the Nizamuddin cluster. Another hotspot in the state is a cancer hospital in east Delhi — Delhi State Cancer Institute — where 26 persons including doctors, nurses and some patients have been found positive for the novel coronavirus. One cancer patient, who was shifted to a private hospital last week, was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. His attendant has also tested positive for the disease, sources said.
The Covid-19 outlook remained grim in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, which recorded 106 and 104 new cases, taking their total tally to 1,075 and 804, respectively. Both states also recorded fresh death, one in Tamil Nadu and two in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, Agra has emerged as another hotspot for the virus in Uttar Pradesh. Of the 491 cases recorded in the state, Agra district now accounts for 104 cases.
Gujarat recorded 48 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 516. Of the fresh positives, 39 were recorded from Ahmedabad alone, taking the city’s tally to 282. Vadodara on Sunday became the second Gujarat city to cross the three-figure mark, with its tally climbing to 101.
Till the time of the official briefing by the state health department, the death toll in Gujarat was 24 – with two more deaths recorded from Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, one more death was also recorded from Vadodara later in the evening, taking the tally to 25. The three COVID-19 victims included a 75-year-old man from Ghodasar area in Ahmedabad who also had hypertension, a 60-year-old woman from Ahmedabad who had lung disease and a resident of Nagarwada in Vadodara who already had dengue, officials said.
Karnataka reported 17 new Covid-19 cases — its biggest single-day jump yet — taking the total count of the infected to 232.
One more person died due to Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh taking the state’s death toll to two. A total of 420 people have been confirmed positive for Covid-19 in the state.
In Telangana, two more people died from Covid-19 on Sunday taking its death toll to 16. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “It is clear the coronavirus is not stopping and it’s spreading. There is an increase in positive cases all over the country and the death toll has also increased.” Telangana’s overall coronavirus tally rose to 531 on Sunday.
There was some cheer from Kerala, which recorded only two positive cases on Sunday while 36 people were declared recovered and had tested negative for the disease.
In Jammu and Kashmir, 21 new coronavirus cases were reported, taking the total tally to 245. Two more positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in Jharkhand taking the total number of positive cases in state to 19 of which 17 are active and two have died.
In Chhattisgarh’s biggest Covid-19 spike, 13 people tested positive on Sunday in Katghora town – which was sealed three days ago after eight persons got infected due to contact with a group of Jamaatis isolated in a mosque. This small town now accounts for 22 of Chhattisgarh’s 30 cases, the majority of which can apparently be traced back to a 16-year-old boy from Nagpur, whose own source of infection is yet unknown. The teenager — patient zero of Katghora — was discharged from AIIMS-Raipur on Sunday.