India’s help with key medicine won’t be forgotten: Donald Trump – Times of India

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the… https://t.co/aDMD5VmPa8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1586369511000

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked India for its decision to export anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to assist in his country’s fight against novel coronavirus “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!” he tweeted.

Earlier, Trump had told Fox News, “I spoke to PM Modi, a lot of it (hydroxychloroquine) comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it? He was great. He was really good. You know they put a stop because they wanted it for India….” He said India would get the novel coronavirus vaccine (as and when it is developed in the US) ahead of others as it had helped US with HCQ tablets.